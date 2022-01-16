Romanticise life with Lovebird Magazine

By: Tamanna T., Staff Writer

I have loved romance since I knew how to read. Noticing the romance in everything around you can be magical and can make you appreciate the little things. This is what Lovebird Magazine focuses on capturing. In an interview with The Peak, creator and SFU student Jaymee Salisi talked about the inspiration behind this upcoming publication, and what it will entail.

The first few issues will feature fashion trends, interviews with local musicians, and other artists’ work. Lovebird is currently accepting submissions for articles, poetry, visual art, and more.

Salisi and I instantly connected over our love for fashion and the world of publishing. She, like me, is also a romantic. “I’ve always romanticised life. Ever since I was little, I would romanticise everything, even going to the grocery store,” said Salisi. “It’s honestly been the secret to my happiness.” This mindset is the main inspiration behind Lovebird Magazine.

“There was one day where my boyfriend and I were on the phone with his mom, and she was like ‘oh, everything’s better when you’re in love,’ and when she said that I was like ‘oh gosh, that’s so true.’ Everything is better when you’re in love, but not even necessarily in a romantic way. I think the world is just better when you love everything around you,” Salisi explained.

After that conversation, Lovebird took shape. Salisi aims to showcase her passions and those of others, especially within the BIPOC community. She emphasized designing a space to exhibit the creative joys of marginalized groups, who deserve more attention than they currently receive. The intention is not to ignore sociopolitical issues, but rather to provide a platform that prioritizes joy.

Lovebird will also portray a generation that wears their heart on their sleeve. Along with being a magazine of the 2020s, it will feature a 90s/2000s vibe. At the same time, Salisi hopes to incorporate timeless elements. It will include fun activities for the readers, like a horoscope column and crossword puzzles.

Salisi’s experiences as a publishing minor helped her design the magazine and brought her vision to life. She also discussed her time working for The Peak. “I was just a news writer but I still gained a solid understanding of information hierarchy and how to effectively communicate the message in a way that can be clearly understood by everyone reading,” she said.

“Once I started branching out of the news section [I realized] how much I enjoyed writing about arts-related subjects, which is now basically what Lovebird Magazine is all about.” Salisi said her SFU experiences showed her “students can make publications,” empowering her to kickstart Lovebird!

For updates on Lovebird Magazine, check out their website — lovebirdmagazine.com — and Instagram @lovebirdmagazine. If you’re interested in contributing, email lovebirdmagazine@gmail.com