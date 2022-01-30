Perfect Fit: Eco-friendly essentials under $50

By: Makena Leyh, SFU Student

Shopping sustainably can be challenging when working within the restrictive budget of an average university student. Responsibly sourced alternatives to factory-produced products are not always widely accessible to everyone. However, it’s not impossible to find essential wares without breaking the bank. Here are four eco-friendly companies offering fairly priced products for under $50.

1. Blume self-care products

Founded by two sisters in Surrey, BC, Blume is a local wellness brand offering not only skin and body care products, but also period products with a purpose. Blume looks to destigmatize acne and menstrual care with their Climate Neutral certified products, which are also cruelty-free and 100% vegan. Their most notable skincare product is their Daydreamer face wash ($18), which won a Byrdie Eco Beauty Award. Additionally, don’t forget to check out their biodegradable tampons and pads made entirely from organic cotton.



2. Tentree clothing

Another Vancouver-based brand, Tentree offers ethically-sourced fashion essentials with a woodsy aesthetic — perfect for the typical Raincouver outdoors-person. This Climate Neutral certified company promises to plant 10 trees with every purchase, and all of their products are made using sustainable materials such as organic cotton, hemp, and recycled polyester. Classic leggings and tees start at $30 regular price, but there are frequent sales on Tentree’s website for all of their products!



3. Klean Kanteen water bottles

Klean Kanteen produces insulated, reusable water bottles that are both incredibly practical and sustainable. The company’s newest line of products, the TKWide bottles, use 90% recycled stainless steel and claim to stay cold for up to 75 hours. These new bottles range in price and size, from 12–32 oz. They all come with a convenient twist cap and built-in reusable straw. You can currently pick up a 20 oz Klean Kanteen TKWide bottle for $46.99. Their products are also Climate Neutral certified.

4. West End Wicks candles

West End Wicks is a small, local business that was born in Vancouver’s West End in early 2020. They continue to sell scented candles, ranging from $15–$25, through their Etsy shop. Not only are the candles hand-poured and made with 100% soy wax, phthalate-free oils, and cotton or wood wicks, they come in adorable tins that can be reused, refilled, or returned! $1 from each candle purchased from any of West End Wicks’ current collections will be donated to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.