Connect the Lingo

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
- A ____________ is worth 6 points Gordie Howe Hat Trick
- 32 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists safety
- When a player enters an opponent’s blue line before the puck does Vince Lombardi
- NFL Championship Trophy baseball
- Its rules are thought to have originated in Montreal slapper
- This sport has five players in its starting lineup rugby
- Consists of two 40-minute halves basketball
- When a player records a goal, assist, and a fight in a game Grand Slam
- The shortstop is situated between two players in this game hockey
- When a home run brings four runners home touchdown
- A tricky left-handed hitter offside
- A _______ is worth 2 points Triple-Double
Answer Key:
- Touchdown
- Triple-Double
- Offside
- Vince Lombardi
- Hockey
- Basketball
- Rugby
- Gordie Howe
- Baseball
- Grand Slam
- Slapper
- Safety
