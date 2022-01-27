Connect the Lingo

How much do you know about sports?

An illustration of a character drawing a line to connect the phrases “Connect The” and “Lingo.”
Put your sports knowledge to the test and connect the clue to its sport. PHOTO: Alyssa Umbal / The Peak

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Section A                                                                                                Section B 

  1. A ____________ is worth 6 points                                        Gordie Howe Hat Trick     
  2. 32 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists                                                               safety     
  3. When a player enters an opponent’s blue line before the puck does     Vince Lombardi      
  4. NFL Championship Trophy                                                                         baseball
  5. Its rules are thought to have originated in Montreal                                slapper 
  6. This sport has five players in its starting lineup                                rugby                                      
  7. Consists of two 40-minute halves                                                                 basketball    
  8. When a player records a goal, assist, and a fight in a game                  Grand Slam 
  9. The shortstop is situated between two players in this game             hockey                                                                   
  10. When a home run brings four runners home                                                touchdown      
  11. A tricky left-handed hitter                                                                                  offside     
  12. A _______ is worth 2 points                                                                           Triple-Double 

 

Answer Key: 

  1. Touchdown 
  2. Triple-Double
  3. Offside 
  4. Vince Lombardi 
  5. Hockey 
  6. Basketball 
  7. Rugby 
  8. Gordie Howe 
  9. Baseball 
  10. Grand Slam 
  11. Slapper
  12. Safety

 

