Connect the Lingo

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Section A Section B

When a home run brings four runners home touchdown

The shortstop is situated between two players in this game hockey

When a player records a goal, assist, and a fight in a game Grand Slam

Consists of two 40-minute halves basketball

This sport has

Its rules are thought to have originated in Montreal slapper

When a player enters an opponent’s blue line before the puck does Vince Lombardi

Answer Key:

A ____________ is worth 6 points

32 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists

When a player enters an opponent’s blue line before the puck does

NFL Championship Trophy

Its rules are thought to have originated in Montreal

Five players on the starting

Consists of two 40-minute halves

When a player records a goal, assist, and a fight in a game

The shortstop is situated between two players in this game

When a home run brings four runners home

A tricky left-handed hitter