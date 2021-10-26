Four Halloween-themed events taking place at SFU

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

HerCampus SFU: Spooky Soiree | October 27, 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. | FREE | SFU Burnaby (AQ 5047)

Join HerCampus SFU (HC SFU) for a night of scary games, ghost stories, a costume contest, and prizes! HC SFU is a community for all women. They host activities and workshops while also working on an online editorial magazine specifically for SFU women. For more details and to register for the event, visit @hercampussfu on Instagram.

SFU Surrey Spook-a-thon Movie Nights | Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. | FREE | SFU Surrey (SRYC 3310 and SRYC 2600)

Throughout October, SFU student engagement and retention is hosting family-friendly and spooky movie nights at SFU Surrey. Participants can vote for the movie of their choice online! Enjoy free chips and candy, and be entered in a draw to win SFU swag. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. For event registration, visit their Eventbrite page.

Unafraid of the Dark: SFU Research for All Hallows’ Eve | October 27, 6:30 p.m.–8:00 p.m. | FREE | Zoom

The SFU alumni association and department of archaeology are partnering up to showcase the work of three researchers that “investigate the irregular!” Dr. Dave Maxwell focuses on investigations into creatures such as the Sasquatch through “alternative archaeology.” Dr. Paul Kingsbury explores the rise in demand for paranormal investigations. Brea McCauley researches rituals in extreme body modification. The event will also feature a costume contest and door prizes! To register, visit their Eventbrite page.

ESS Social Series: Halloween Pub Night & Costume Contest | October 29, 7:00 pm.–9:00 p.m. | FREE | BierCraft UniverCity

The SFU economics student society (ESS) is hosting a Halloween-themed pub night and costume contest at BierCraft. The contest categories include the most creative, funniest, and spookiest costumes! Winners will receive their choice of ESS merchandise. Join the group for a night of good food, drinks, and fun! Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. For more information and to register, visit their Eventbrite page.