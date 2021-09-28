What Grinds Our Gears: Keeping cookware in the fridge

Cleaning up the mess that it creates is more effort than it’s worth

By Jacob Mattie, Peak Associate

If you’re like me and have very little disposable income, chances are you do a lot of your own cooking — and by association, the cleanup as well.

You may, then, at some time or another, find yourself looking at a pot full of food, an empty shelf in your fridge, and think to yourself you’ve discovered a great way to both avoid having to wash a container and to put off the pot-washing until a later date.

But I’m here to tell you: Don’t. Fucking. Do it.

There is something inherently unappetizing and gross about food coming from a clammy fridge-fogged pot that’ll probably impart its flavours to the body of your fridge for the rest of its life. And you’ll still have to wash the dang pot once you’ve eaten the food! Except now you’ll be scrubbing off all the caked-on residue that would have been so easy to clean if only it had been washed while it was still fresh.

Unless you have a plethora of pots to cook with (which I doubt, because let’s be real, we’re all students here), at some point you’ll grow hungry and remember that your only pot is buried beneath at least ten minutes of work.

Your fridge and pots deserve better than the toxic relationship you’re putting them through. As Marie Kondo would say, “This does not bring joy.”