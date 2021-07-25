Need to Know, Need to Go: July 26–August 1

By: Sara Wong, Arts & Culture Editor

Vancouver Pride Festival | Now until August 3 | Cost varies | Online and various in-person locations

This year’s hybrid festival includes over 60 events, from pride-themed picnics to the first annual Posh Ball. While a majority of the festivities are free, some events like Stanley Park Brewing’s pride lounge and Fairmont Waterfront’s drag brunch are ticketed. Visit Vancouver Pride Society’s website for more details and a full list of activities.

Author Spotlight | July 28, 4:30 p.m. | FREE with registration | Online

The World Languages and Literatures Student Union is hosting a writing and publishing conference for SFU and FIC students. The guest speakers include SFU students Harvin Bhathal, Belle Villar, and Isabella Wang and alum Rhiannon Wallace. These featured authors will share their experiences, and answer questions from the audience. Registration for this event is required through Eventbrite.

Aura | Ongoing | FREE | The Amazing Brentwood

Split into six separate installations, Aura is transforming this renovated Burnaby mall once more. The multi-coloured, semi-transparent panels that make up Aura are powered by sunlight, so throughout the day viewers can watch the exhibit transform. These natural light murals were designed precisely for Instagram. Pledging up to $5000, the Amazing Brentwood will donate $1 to Coast Mental Health for every Instagram post tagging @the.amazing.brentwood and using #UnleashYourAura.