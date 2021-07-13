Need to Know, Need to Go: July 12–18

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867 | June 24–September 12 | FREE with registration | Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey’s latest exhibit celebrates the accomplishments of trailblazing women like Hide Hyodo Shimizu, an advocate for interned Japanese-Canadians’ educational rights, Lady Stanley, a hockey player in the first documented female hockey game, and more. Attendees can call 604-592-6956 to book their visit. During the one-hour self-guided tour, attendees must wear masks.

Meet, Greet, and Eat: Game Day: Among Us | July 13 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. | FREE with registration | Online

Need a study break? In the upcoming installment of the Meet, Greet, and Eat series, the SFU Creative Collective and the Global Student Centre are hosting a session of Among Us. All students are welcome to participate. Students can register through WebSurvey.

Welcome to Emojiland (You’ll Never Leave) | July 15 at 4 p.m. | FREE with registration | Zoom

Through a collaboration with the Vancouver Art Gallery, University of Michigan associate professor Joan Kee will host a Zoom session celebrating World Emoji Day (July 17). She will discuss how contemporary art and emojis intersect. The event will be available in English and Mandarin. Tickets are available through Zoom.

Conversation with Cindy Mochizuki and Henry Tsang | July 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. | FREE | Facebook Live and YouTube

This discussion highlights the Surrey Art Gallery’s current exhibitions, Cindy Mochizuki: Autumn Strawberry and Henry Tsang: Hastings Park. The two featured artists will detail the experiences of Japanese-Canadians in internment camps. Participants can join the event through Facebook Live or YouTube.

The Welcome Blind Tiger Comedy classes | Dates and times vary | FREE with registration | Online and in person

With the goal of uplifting marginalized communities, Blind Tiger Comedy’s Welcome initiative offers free classes to people in BC who are often underrepresented in comedy. This includes those who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of colour, genderfluid, non-binary, and/or transgender. A full list of Blind Tiger’s classes, which take place either at their Fresh Air space in East Vancouver or on Zoom, can be viewed online. To indicate you are registering for a class as part of the Welcome event, simply fill out the form on Blind Tiger’s website.