For any Indigenous students needing support while dealing with the weight of the last few weeks, here is a list of resources compiled by the Indigenous Student Centre, First Nations Student Association, and the Simon Fraser Student Society
Support at SFU:
Indigenous Student Centre:
- Connecting with an Indigenous Counsellor
Book an appointment with Indigenous Counsellor, email isc_well@sfu.ca and ask to book with Jennifer, HCS Indigenous Counsellor
- My SSP (Student Support Program)
1-844-451-9700 — ask to book an appointment with an Indigenous Counsellor
My SSP App for 24/7 support
- SFU Health & Counselling
778-782-4615
External Supports:
- Indian Residential School Survivors Society
1-866-925-4419
1-800-721-0066 (Crisis Line for immediate support)
- First Nation Health Authority
There is mental wellness support that is provided through the First Nations Health Authority specifically for survivors and families who have been directly impacted by the Indian Residential School system. If you self-identify as Indigenous please reach out and request additional support. This is what it is intended for.
- Aboriginal Wellness Program
604-675-2551
- Child and Youth Aboriginal Mental Health Outreach – East Hastings Street
604-868-0368
- Child and Youth Aboriginal Mental Health Outreach – Cambie Street
604-688-0551
Help Lines:
- KUU-US Crisis Line Society
Adults: 250-723-4050
Youth: 250-723-2040
Toll-free: 1-800-588-8717
- Tsow-Tun Le Lum Society
Toll-free: 1-888-403-3123
Main office: 250-390-3123
- Métis Crisis Line:
1-833-638-4722
- First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line:
1-855-242-3310
Further Support and Resources for Indigenous Students has been compiled by staff at the SFU Indigenous Student Centre and can be found on their Instagram @sfu_isc