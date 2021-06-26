For any Indigenous students needing support while dealing with the weight of the last few weeks, here is a list of resources compiled by the Indigenous Student Centre, First Nations Student Association, and the Simon Fraser Student Society

Support at SFU:

Indigenous Student Centre:

Connecting with an Indigenous Counsellor

Book an appointment with Indigenous Counsellor, email isc_well@sfu.ca and ask to book with Jennifer, HCS Indigenous Counsellor

My SSP (Student Support Program)

1-844-451-9700 — ask to book an appointment with an Indigenous Counsellor

My SSP App for 24/7 support

SFU Health & Counselling

778-782-4615

External Supports:

Indian Residential School Survivors Society

1-866-925-4419

1-800-721-0066 (Crisis Line for immediate support)

First Nation Health Authority

There is mental wellness support that is provided through the First Nations Health Authority specifically for survivors and families who have been directly impacted by the Indian Residential School system. If you self-identify as Indigenous please reach out and request additional support. This is what it is intended for.

Aboriginal Wellness Program

604-675-2551

Child and Youth Aboriginal Mental Health Outreach – East Hastings Street

604-868-0368

Child and Youth Aboriginal Mental Health Outreach – Cambie Street

604-688-0551

Help Lines:

KUU-US Crisis Line Society

Adults: 250-723-4050

Youth: 250-723-2040

Toll-free: 1-800-588-8717

Tsow-Tun Le Lum Society

Toll-free: 1-888-403-3123

Main office: 250-390-3123

Métis Crisis Line:

1-833-638-4722

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line:

1-855-242-3310

Further Support and Resources for Indigenous Students has been compiled by staff at the SFU Indigenous Student Centre and can be found on their Instagram @sfu_isc