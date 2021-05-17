Need to Know, Need to Go: May 17–23

By: Carter Hemion, Staff Writer

Locked Upside Down | May 21–23 | $12–30 (Sliding Scale) | Online

Locked Upside Down is the product of three Vancouver-based circus artists. On film, Leyna Bella, Kasha Konaka, and Stephanie VanDyck express their experiences as performance artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. They use contortion and balance to “explore the possibilities and obstacles of being locked within the confined spaces of their homes.” Buy tickets on TicketLeap to access the event from Friday to Sunday evening.

VIDF: Yvonne Ng | May 20–21, 7 p.m. and May 22, 4 p.m. | FREE | Online

The Vancouver International Dance Festival (VIDF), running virtually this year, presents Yvonne Ng’s performances of In Search of Holy Chop Suey & Weave . . . part one. Ng is a choreographer, presenter, arts director, arts educator, and the founder of princess productions. In her performances, she draws from contemporary dance, kung fu, and her personal history. In the first performance, she presents “a life of creation and imitation in movement”; in her second, she performs a piece inspired by her and her mother’s experiences as Peranakan Chinese women. Tickets can be reserved through VIDF’s website.

Parāśakti: The Flame Within | Now–May 31 | $0–20 (Sliding Scale) | Online

Vancouver-based dance artist Arno Kamolika and vocalist Akhil Jobanputra, alongside three instrumentalists, tell the story of Hindu goddess Parāśakti. This new production uses Indian music and dance to explore the Goddess’ narratives and human experiences on a path to enlightenment. Reserve tickets through the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts’ website.