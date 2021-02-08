Need to Know, Need to Go: February 8 to 14

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Coastal Lunar Lanterns and Community Lanterns | Jack Poole Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square | January 30 – February 18 | FREE

The Lantern City, the Society of We Are Canadians Too, and the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association present the Coastal Lunar Lanterns and the Community Lanterns displays, located at the Jack Poole Plaza and the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) respectively. Featuring beautiful Taiwanese and Indigenous art, the vibrant and colourful lanterns are an example of one way that diverse communities can come together.

Meet, Greet, and Eat: Mindful Creations | Zoom | February 9 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. | FREE

The Creative Collective and Global Student Centre are inviting all SFU students to a relaxing environment where they can make crafts, eat lunch, and chat with their peers. To increase accessibility, the craft materials will include common household objects. All activities are optional. Registration for Mindful Creations is available on WebSurvey.

Dine Out Vancouver Festival | Restaurants across Vancouver | February 5 – March 7 | Prices vary

“Taste the world, Vancouver style” at the largest Canadian food and drink festival. Tourism Vancouver presents Dine Out Vancouver, which includes over 300 local restaurants this year. With respect to current public health guidelines, restaurant customers should wear masks and must stay at their own table. You can support local restaurants by planning your visit today! The Dine Out Vancouver website lists which restaurants are accepting reservations.

SFU Faculty Smackdown Debate 2021 | February 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Suggested donation of $2 | Zoom

The annual Faculty Smackdown Debate is back, featuring moderator Paul “Bam Bam” Budra. Cheer on your nominated contenders as they debate silly topics. At the end of the event, one professor will win the coveted Gnome-It-All Award. To support the United Way of the Lower Mainland, purchase a ticket for the event online via EventBrite. After registration, event participants will be e-mailed a Zoom link.