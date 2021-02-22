Need to Know, Need to Go: February 22 to 28

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Healing Circles with the Restoring Circles Society | Online | Weekly from February 12–March 26 | FREE with registration

At the heart of The Restoring Circles Society is the goal of decolonization through teaching Indigenous cultural traditions of “peace-building.” The Society’s online healing circles provide a safe space for participants to build support networks and receive mentorship. Teachers Susan Powell Inyanskawin, Brittany O’Rourke, Paulina Jimenez, and Dr. Beverly Jacobs will lead a session of songs, art and story therapy, Indigenous teachings, and circle practice. Seats can be reserved by registering on Eventbrite.

Shaking it Up: Celebrating Black Excellence in Vancouver | Online | February 25 from 6:30–8 p.m. | By donation ($10-30)

Arreglo Entertainment presents a Black History Month event that is part panel discussion and part cocktail-making class. First, attendees will learn about the panelists’ — Kymani Guy, Lystra Germaine Sam, Makadi, and Enya Graham — accomplishments in various Vancouver industries. After the panel, Bria and Stephanie Kayser of DALINA will demonstrate how to make a whisky sour and lemon drop martini. While registering for this event on Eventbrite, Metro Vancouver participants can order $30 cocktail kits, which will arrive in time for DALINA’s class. Participants will also be entered in a draw for various prizes, depending on ticket tier.

Virtual Uke Circle | Zoom | February 28 from 2 – 4 p.m. | Recommended donation of $5

Amber Leigh, also known as the Crescent Cardinal, is a Maple Ridge musician who plays many instruments, including the guitar, ukulele, keyboard, and alto saxophone. She invites all ukulele players to the Virtual Uke Circle, where they can meet other musicians and sing their hearts out. All participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talent at an open mic session. There will also be an opportunity to learn the chords to a new song. Although the event is free, there is an option to donate $5 to the Crescent Cardinal while registering through Eventbrite.