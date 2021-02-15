Need to Know, Need to Go: February 15 to 21

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Performative Allyship versus Authentic Allyship, A Modern Look at How to Distinguish Harm in Marketing | Microsoft Teams | February 17 from 12 – 1 p.m. | FREE with registration

As part of the Museum of Surrey’s Anti-Racism Speakers Series, keynote speaker Dominique Jacobs’ talk will focus on differentiating between performative and authentic allyship in marketing and the impacts of both on the BIPOC community. Jacobs is currently the communications & resource development coordinator for the Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour. Registration is available by phoning 604-592-6956.

Introducing Kung Jaadee: 2021 Indigenous Storyteller in Residence | Zoom | February 18 from 7 – 8 p.m. | FREE with registration

In support of Indigenous storytelling traditions, the Vancouver Public Library began hosting the Indigenous Storyteller in Residence program in 2008. To start the 2021 program, Kung Jaadee will engage the audience with storytelling and drumming. Jaadee, a Haida language teacher and children’s book author, is from the X̱aayda (Haida), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) First Nations. Participants of all ages are welcome to register online.

Artist Talk with Tom Patterson – Khat-ku’uss | Online | February 20 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. | FREE with registration

The Bill Reid Gallery presents an Artist Talk with Tom Patterson, an artist who draws inspiration from his Nuu-Chah-Nulth culture. Patterson will present his silkscreen print, Khat-ku’uss. Registration for the event is available via Eventbrite.

Moxie’s Virtual Cooking Class | Online | February 20 from 3 – 4 p.m. | FREE with registration

Moxie’s Grill & Bar will be hosting an online cooking class with their executive chef Brandon Thordarson. Participants will be taught how to make an appetizer of roasted tomatoes with whipped feta along with a shaken lime margarita. The registration link and the list of required ingredients are available on Moxie’s website.