Monday Music: Valentine’s Day Edition

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

While creating a playlist, I usually choose songs that describe vivid memories because I enjoy visualizing the artist’s experience. Whether it is 90’s R&B or boy bands, I appreciate music that creates a feeling of nostalgia. This playlist includes songs that detail breakups, unrequited love, and finding the right love at the wrong time. No matter what your relationship status is this Valentine’s Day, these songs will remind you to cherish your loved ones.

“Never Mine” by Marylou Villegas

SFU alumni Marylou Villegas’ song “Never Mine” describes the risks of investing time into unofficial relationships. With lyrics like “One day you’re asking if I’m free / The next you call to cancel on me,” she details wanting to escape from the friend zone and feeling confused about her friend’s mixed signals. She raises her voice while singing the line “I don’t deserve to be second choice,” reflecting her newfound confidence.

“Unloving You” by Alex Aiono

If you are looking for a bitter breakup song, then look no further. Alex Aiono’s “Unloving You” explains that healing takes time. His lyrics reflect the indecisiveness one feels when figuring out whether to move on or not. When Aiono sings “Oh, if I could undo the shame of ignoring my friends,” it reminds me of the tendency to get caught up in the moment during the seemingly perfect “honeymoon phase.” Other people may perceive the relationship more realistically though and recognize red flags appearing, which is what the song is conveying.

“Loving You Silently” by Kira Kosarin

Kira Kosarin’s heartfelt song “Loving You Silently” describes the heartbreak from a relationship where both people did not equally commit. The line “Can’t love you enough for the both of us” reflects Kosarin’s realization that her partner is hurt and responsible for their own healing. Lesson learned: people should love themselves before entering a romantic relationship.

“Almost is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande ft. Nathan Sykes

Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes’ duet “Almost is Never Enough” conveys the pain of not pursuing love. The song outlines a relationship where both people were unaware of their feelings, despite it being obvious to other people. Sykes expresses regret about not risking it all when he sings “We almost knew what love was / But almost is never enough.” The rest of the song also communicates the angst of realizing it would have been better to pursue a relationship than to wonder “What if?”

“Happier” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s song “Happier” expresses the struggle of witnessing your ex-partner moving on with someone else. In the song, Sheeran reluctantly accepts the situation and wishes his ex the best. When he sings “I know that there’s others that deserve you / But my darlin’ I am still in love with you,” you feel his deep, emotional pain.