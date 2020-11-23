Need to Know, Need to Go: November 23 to 29

By: Meera Eragoda, Arts & Culture Editor

ARThrive: Visual Recipe Book | November 24 @ 4:30 p.m.–6 p.m. | FREE | Online

Clinical counsellor and art therapist Nadina Dodd and educator Paola Quiros are facilitating this interactive workshop to create a recipe book using collage. The book will revolve around communication and “what ingredients are necessary in healthy relationships.” The workshop offers a creative way to think about relationships with others. Registration is required.

Speaking of Dance: Future Memory | November 26 @ 11 a.m. | FREE | Online

Future Memory is the first of a new series Speaking of Dance by DanceHouse asks previous artists who have graced the DanceHouse stage to talk about their aspirations for the future, their histories, and their perspectives on dance and life. The series was created as a “protest against the uncertainty of our times, as well as a call to creativity and the importance of hope.” Registration is required.

Why Art? Why Now?: Creating a Culture of Well-Being | November 26 at 2 p.m.–3:15 p.m. | FREE | Online

Co-presented by SFU Woodward’s, Creating a Culture of Well-Being is the second of two talks about wellness and art. In this talk, hosts Arlene Goldbard and Judith Marcuse discuss the ways in which artists are creating art in order to heal and nourish cultures. Registration is required.