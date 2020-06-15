UBC Senate voted to have a fall reading break. Will SFU follow suit?

SFU is one of the last Canadian post-secondary institutions that do not have a break during the Fall semester for students and faculty.

Written by: Paige Riding, News Writer

Announced at the end of May, the University of British Columbia’s Senate voted in favour of establishing a fall reading break, starting in the 2021-2022 school year.

According to The Ubyssey, the break will occur mid-November, at the expense of the university’s 16-day examination period, which will be cut to 12 days. Two weekdays off in the week of Remembrance Day will be added. In total, a five-day break —including the weekend— will be implemented.

The Peak spoke with the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) VP University Relations Gabe Liosis over email about SFU’s view on a fall reading break.

“The idea of implementing a Fall reading break has been part of many different advocacy efforts over the years, especially during Senate elections, including multiple candidates from the last Senate election,” he began.

“I am not currently privy to any arising discussions happening within the SFU Administration following UBC’s decision, but this will definitely be a topic of discussion in the coming weeks.”

Liosis noted that the SFSS is in favour of implementing this break. The SFSS will continue working with Senators to see the necessary changes in the academic school year to work towards such a change in the calendar.

“This is a topic I’m sure Student Senators will continue to strategize on and bring forward to the Senate, and we as the SFSS will surely help to strengthen that work.”