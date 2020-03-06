The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: March 9–15

SFU Hockey will play the Vancouver Island University Mariners in the first round of the playoffs.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

A trip to the NCAA Championships for the men’s wrestling team highlights a relatively light, yet important, schedule for SFU Sports this week. Clan fans can also root for the track and field team as they take part in the NCAA Indoor Nationals in Birmingham, Alabama, and the SFU Hockey team as they play in the first round of the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) playoffs.

Softball:

The SFU Softball team will travel to Washington State to play four games this week. First, the team will be in Ellensburg, WA on March 14 for a doubleheader against Central Washington University, beginning at 1 p.m. The team will then move to Lacey, WA for their second doubleheader of the weekend against St. Martin’s University on March 15. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Track and Field:

A trip to the NCAA Indoor Nationals in Birmingham, Alabama on March 13 and 14 is on tap for the SFU Track and Field team this week.

Men’s Golf:

The SFU Men’s Golf team is headed to Livermore, California to take on Notre Dame de Namur University at the Poppy Ridge Golf Course on March 9 and 10.

Men’s Wrestling:

It’s the most important week of the season for the SFU Men’s Wrestling team as they head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the NCAA Championships on March 13 and 14.

Hockey:

While the SFU Hockey team is guaranteed to take on the VIU Mariners in the opening round of the BCIHL playoffs, they will have to wait until the final game of the regular season has been played to know whether their first round series will take place in Nanaimo or Burnaby. You can refer to the league’s website for the latest updates on the BCIHL playoff situation.