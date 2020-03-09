The Best of 2020’s Hot Chocolate Festival

by Sara Wong, Peak Associate

Vancouver’s Hot Chocolate Festival only comes around once a year, and for 2020 I went all out. There were 44 participating cafes offering 114 flavours, and I ended up going to 22 places and trying 43 flavours. Was I crazy? Yes. Was it worth it? Most definitely. Without further ado, here are my top 5 favourite hot chocolates from this year’s festival.

“Japanese First Kiss” – Baker and Table Cafe

As soon as I took a sip of this hot chocolate, all my problems melted away. Baker and Table used Callebaut chocolate from Belgium. This made the drink nice and decadent while the incorporation of yuzu (which is a small Asian citrus fruit) ensured that the hot chocolate was not too rich. I thought the size of the hot chocolate was small, but once I ate the mochi bun that came with it I realized that it was the perfect portion. Speaking of that mochi bun, it was the most addicting and life-changing dessert I’ve had in the past year! No wonder they’re Baker and Table’s specialty item. The dough was soft and pillowy on the inside, with a nice crust on the outside for texture difference, and the chocolate raspberry mochi filling was sticky and sweet, without going overboard. I was very happy with this pairing.

“Taste of Peru” – Thierry

Since this was an anniversary special, it actually wasn’t my first time trying Thierry’s “Taste of Peru” hot chocolate. The fact that it has remained on my top 5 list for this year reflects how good this drink is. The hot chocolate was made with a bittersweet chocolate from the Marañón region of Peru called Fortunato No.4. It was paired with a buttery coconut sable cookie and mini tempered chocolate bar. Every element was executed well and everything together created an enjoyable drinking experience.

La Glace’s “Amethyst Kiss” was definitely one of the most unique hot chocolates I had during this year’s festival. I liked how the white hot chocolate was smooth and creamy, yet not cloyingly sweet. They infused the white chocolate with violet, which was translated clearly with the sprinkling of flower petals on top that also boosted the presentation. On the side was a mini cone of violet cassis sherbet that complimented the drink nicely; the berry flavour of cassis added more depth of flavour to the subtle taste of violets. The sherbet was so delicious that I ended up buying an entire pint of it to bring home!

“Where the Grass is Greener” – Cadeaux Bakery

My eyes almost popped out of my head when I got this drink. I love bubble tea and I love hot chocolate; Cadeaux was giving me the best of both worlds! The drink itself was huge — without a doubt the best value of all the hot chocolates I drank for the festival. Compared to the majority of the other drinks, Cadeaux’s was a simple milk chocolate . . . but it was one of the best damn milk hot chocolate I have had in my life. The grass jelly hiding beneath the surface was a fun addition, and the pandan pistachio sable cookie sandwich served on the side was chock full of flavour and texture. I seriously hope they bring back this flavour next year.

In this case, the hot chocolate lived up to the hype. Previously, I found Soirette to deliver phenomenally on presentation, but not so much on flavour. However, this year, they really stepped up their game. The challenge in picking my all-time favourite hot chocolate flavour of 2020 was not where, but which. Soirette served two more flavours alongside the Baby Yoda inspired hot chocolate, a mango-chocolate drink decorated with a chocolate llama topper, and a strawberry and peach schnapps hot chocolate with a unicorn design. Originally, I had the mango-chocolate llama as my favourite, but after having their drinks twice, my mind was changed. The “Hot Yoda” hot chocolate was rich and earthy thanks to the hojicha; it was the epitome of how a hot chocolate should make you feel — warm, happy, and content.

To see more of the hot chocolate I drank this year, check out my Instagram profile @sara_star_