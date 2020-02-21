The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: February 24–March 1

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

While both basketball teams, the men’s wrestling team, the women’s golf team, the track team, the hockey team, and the softball team are in action this week, none of these teams will play at home. Both basketball teams are playing the final week of their regular season schedules, while the softball team will kick off its 2020 GNAC regular season schedule this weekend.

Softball:

It’s a busy week for SFU Softball as the team kicks off its 2020 GNAC schedule with a trip to Bellingham, Washington for back-to-back doubleheaders against Western Washington University on February 29 and March 1.

Women’s Basketball:

After a road trip to Alaska last week, the women’s basketball team will visit Western Washington University on February 25 at 5:15 p.m., and Montana State University Billings on February 29 at 6:30 p.m. These are the last two games of the women’s 2020 regular season schedule.

Men’s Basketball:

Coming off a week in which they played the final two home games of their regular season schedule, the men’s basketball team will embark on the same road trip as the women’s team this week as both squads conclude their regular seasons. After playing Western Washington University on February 25 at 7:30 p.m., they will take on Montana State University Billings on February 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Track and Field:

The SFU Track team will visit Seattle, Washington to take on Seattle Pacific University on February 29.

Women’s Golf:

Putting an end to a long off-season with their first tournament of the season, the SFU Women’s Golf team will head to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the Battle at Hilton Head Island on February 24 and 25.

Men’s Wrestling:

A long trip to Kearney, Nebraska for the NCAA Super Regionals on February 29 will occupy the men’s wrestling team this week.

Hockey:

After a bye week that saw the Vancouver Island University Mariners gain ground on the Clan in a tightening playoff race, SFU Hockey will play just once this week. The game against the Trinity Western University Spartans at George Preston Arena on February 28 at 7 p.m. will be the third-to-last game of the 2019–20 regular season for the Clan.