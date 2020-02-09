I’ve compiled a list of the sexiest board games that no one asked for

by Marco Ovies, Arts Editor

While they may seem a bit childish, board games can be a good time. And I’m not talking about your old game of Scrabble collecting dust in your closet. I am talking about some good, rated 18+ kind of board games. They are a great way for you and your special someone to have a good time and connect on a deeper level. So if you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom, you should give some of these board games a try.

Adult Loaded Questions: $25 on Amazon

This game is a lot like Cards Against Humanity — except like, way sexier. Basically, someone asks a question (i.e. What would you NOT want to find in your partner’s bedside drawer?) and everyone writes down their answer. The person asking then reads out all the options, chooses their favourite, and then tries to figure out whose answer it is. Loaded Questions is meant to be played with two to three couples and is a great way to not only get to know your partner, but also your close friends. But make sure you play with people you’re comfortable with — otherwise things will get real awkward real fast.

Talk Flirt Dare: $26 on Amazon

The game is simple to understand, but the cards can get pretty outrageous. There are three different categories of cards: talk, flirt, and dare. All you do is answer the question on the card or complete the task it gives you. While the “talk” cards are safe to play with a group of people, I would suggest leaving the flirt and dare cards for some alone time since things can get pretty saucy (unless that’s your thing, I’m not here to judge). Expect to be asked questions like “If you and your partner were to quit your jobs and move to anywhere in the world, where would your partner want to go?” in the talk section and “Tell your partner what you want to do to them later tonight with a fake accent” in the dare section.

Settlers of Catan: $43 on Amazon

Okay, so I know what you’re thinking, Settlers of Catan can’t be sexy. It really is though — just trust me. The goal is to settle the land of Catan by building settlements and cities, which might sound boring. But trust me, the exhilaration of placing a settlement on the board is unmatched to anything I’ve ever felt in the bedroom. You can even trade your partner some wood if you catch my drift. To add some spice to this game, you can try playing with strip rules. Every time your opponent builds a settlement, you have to strip. This game does have small pieces though, so keep that in mind before you get something stuck where it shouldn’t be.

Truth or Dare for Couples: $8 on Amazon

This one doesn’t need a lot of explanation. It comes with cards that either have some naughty questions to ask your partner or some scandalous dares. It’s really a great way to get to know your partner a little bit better. It will also get things hot and heavy much faster than these other options. So if efficiency is your thing, this might be the game for you.