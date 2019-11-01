The week ahead in SFU Sports: November 4–10

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

While SFU’s volleyball, hockey, basketball, and soccer teams are all in action this week, only the men’s and women’s soccer teams have home games scheduled from November 4–10. Here’s a brief breakdown of the SFU sports action lined up for the week.

Hockey:

SFU Hockey embarks on its first Vancouver Island road trip of the season to visit the Vancouver Island University Mariners and the University of Victoria Vikes. On Friday November 8, after arriving by ferry in Nanaimo, the team will ride the bus down to Victoria to take on the Vikes at 7:30 p.m. The Clan will then travel back up to Nanaimo to take on the Mariners at 8 p.m. the following night.

Volleyball:

A two-game road trip has SFU Volleyball travelling to Lacey, Washington to take on St. Martins University on November 7 at 7 p.m. Two days later, the team moves to Seattle to take on Seattle Pacific University at 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer:

The SFU Men’s Soccer team will host two games at Terry Fox Field this week. First, Montana State University Billings visits on November 7 at 6:30 p.m. Then, on November 9, Northwest Nazarene University will make the climb up Burnaby Mountain for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Women’s Soccer:

After hosting Montana State University Billings at Terry Fox Field on November 7 at 6 p.m., the Clan will head to Portland, Oregon to take on Concordia University on November 9 at 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball:

The SFU Men’s Basketball team continues its 2019 season this week with two road games. The Clan will take on the University of California, San Diego on November 8 and California State University, Dominguez Hills on November 9. Both games are in Bellingham, Washington at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball:

A light schedule in the early weeks of the season has the SFU Women’s Basketball team visiting Cal State San Marcos on November 8 for a 1 p.m. tip off.