The week ahead in SFU Sports: November 25–December 7

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

With the Fall 2019 semester winding down, the week of November 25–December 2 offers an extremely limited schedule for fans hoping to cheer on the Clan. Men’s basketball and hockey are the only two teams in action this week, and both play away from home.

Due to the limited nature of the week 13 SFU Sports schedule, combined with this week’s edition of The Peak being the last before the winter break, this edition of the week ahead features two weeks worth of SFU Sports action, beginning November 25 and ending December 7.

Women’s Basketball:

After a week off, the SFU Women’s Basketball team hosts Western Washington University on November 3 at 5:15 p.m. and Montana State University Billings on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Both games are in the West Gym. These two games are the first of the Clan’s 2019–20 GNAC play, with the game against Western Washington being the regular season home opener.

Men’s Basketball:

The SFU Men’s Basketball team will conclude its preseason schedule this week with games in Bellingham, Washington against Langara College on November 29 and Colorado Christian University on November 30. Following this, the team will play the first two home games of its regular season in the West Gym. After kicking off their 2019 GNAC schedule by hosting Western Washington University for their home opener on December 3 at 7:30 p.m., the team will host Montana State University Billings on December 5 at 5:15 p.m.

Men’s Wrestling:

The SFU Men’s Wrestling team is headed to Great Falls, Montana for the Battle of the Rockies, which takes place on December 6 and 7.

Women’s Wrestling:

An early season trip to Niagara Falls, Ontario for the Canadian Olympic Trials will occupy the SFU Women’s Wrestling team from December 5–7.

Hockey:

A trip to the Aldergrove Community Centre on November 28 for their third of six meetings with the Trinity Western University Spartans this season will be SFU Hockey’s lone game from now until December 2. The team will then embark on the first of two road trips to Castlegar, BC to take on the Selkirk Saints on December 6 and 7.