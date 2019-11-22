SFU Hockey gets back into the win column with shutout of Vikes

By: Michael Lenko, Peak Associate

Cole Plotnikoff’s first goal of the season, scored less than two minutes into the first period, was the game-winning goal in the most dominant win for the SFU Hockey team this season.

Following Plotnikoff first goal to open the scoring, the Clan continued to dominate the last place Vikes for a full 60 minutes. Unlike other games this season, the strong effort paid off immediately for the Clan as Trevor Ayre picked the top corner to put the Clan up two. Just over a minute later, first year forward McKullen Astill collected his second goal of the season to extend the lead to three heading into the intermission.

After putting up 17 first period shots while conceding just 6 against, the Clan picked up where they left off. Despite the Vikes coming out of the intermission to create some chances of their own, goaltender Patrick Zubick was up to the task, making a key penalty kill save early in the frame. Benefiting from strong goaltending that held the lead at three early on, the Clan increased their lead to five on two goals from second year forward Mitch Ledyard. Following Ledyard’s first of the game, Vikes starting goalie Daniel Paul’s night was done and Niall Murphy came into the game to replace him. Ledyard added his second goal of the night minutes later to rudely welcome Murphy onto the ice. While the scoresheet for the second period appeared as lopsided as the first in terms of goals scored, both teams ended up with just 8 shots in the period.

The Clan outshot the Vikes 13–6 in the third period and scored almost immediately after the puck dropped to start the frame. Mac Colasimone collected his sixth goal of the season early in the frame and Trevor Arye added his second of the game with just under three minutes left to round out the scoring on a busy night for the Clan offense. In the win, Patrick Zubick picked up his first shutout in an SFU jersey, and the second of his BCIHL career.

The well-rounded performance was much needed for the Clan after a couple of disappointing results over the past couple of weekends. The team was able to heavily outshoot their opponent, and the first line had their most dominant game of the season, accounting for five of the seven goals. Another positive was Cole Plotnikoff’s first goal of the season; look for Plotnikoff to return to the point per game pace he was on last season. A third bright spot was the play of Zubick in goal. While he wasn’t extremely busy, Zubick looked sharp throughout the game and picked up the Clan’s second shutout against the Vikes this season.

After hosting the Vancouver Island University Mariners for two games, the Clan will head to Langley on November 28 to face the Trinity Western University Spartans. The team will then round out the first half of its season with a road trip to square off against the Selkirk Saints in Castlegar on December 6 and 7.Following the trip, the Clan will have a month off to regroup before the start of the second half of the season and the ensuing playoff push.