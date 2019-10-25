The week ahead in SFU Sports: October 28–November 4

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

An extensive home schedule for multiple SFU Sports teams provides a lot of opportunities for Clan fans to cheer on their teams this week. Volleyball, football, wrestling, and men’s and women’s soccer are just some of the options on and around campus as the calendar turns to November. Here’s a brief breakdown of some of the SFU sports action lined up for the week of October 28–November 4.

Hockey:

The Clan hosts regional rival Trinity Western University in their only game this week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on November 2 at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Volleyball:

SFU Volleyball will look to continue their recent hot streak when they host Western Washington University and Montana State Billings University this week. On Tuesday October 29, Western Washington visits the West Gym, followed by a visit from Montana State on Friday November 1. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer:

Seattle Pacific University will visit Terry Fox Field this week to take on the surging SFU Men’s Soccer team. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on November 2.

Women’s Soccer:

The SFU Women’s Soccer team will host two home games this week. First, Western Oregon University visits on October 31 for a 6 p.m. kick off. Then, on Saturday November 2, St. Martin’s University will visit for a 1 p.m. kick off. Both games are at Terry Fox Field.

Football:

Having finally broken a multi-year losing streak, the Clan will look to build on their first win in 48 games when they host Western Oregon University at Swangard Stadium on November 2. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball:

Kicking off their 2019 season in Orange County, California, the SFU Women’s Basketball team will take on Drury University, Cal Poly Pomona, and the University of Mary in a season opening mini-tournament from November 1–3.

Wrestling:

The first meet on both the SFU Men’s and Women’s Wrestling schedule will take place at the Burnaby campus on November 2.