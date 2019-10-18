The week ahead in SFU Sports: October 20–27

SFU Sports fans can enjoy volleyball, basketball and soccer on the mountain this week

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

The first men’s basketball game of the year highlights a hefty home schedule for SFU Sports this week. Additionally, the home schedule includes volleyball and both men’s and women’s soccer. Here’s a brief breakdown of some of the SFU sports action lined up for the week of October 20–27.

Hockey:

The SFU Hockey team will visit the Langley Events Centre this week for a matchup with the reigning league champion Trinity Western University Spartans. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on October 24 in what will be a rare Thursday night affair.

Volleyball:

After a trip up North for games against both University of Alaska teams, Clan volleyball returns to the West Gym this week. The team will host Western Oregon University at 7 p.m. on October 24 and Concordia University at 2 p.m. on October 26.

Men’s Soccer:

A rare scheduling anomaly has the SFU Men’s soccer team playing one road and one home game this week. After visiting Concordia University for a 7 p.m. kickoff on October 24, the Clan will return home to host Western Washington University at Terry Fox Field on October 26 at 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer:

A light schedule this week for SFU Women’s soccer has the team hosting Concordia University at Terry Fox Field at 1 p.m. on October 26.

Football:

The Clan will continue their search for the elusive first win of the season with a visit to Central Washington University. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Ellensburg, WA on October 26.

Men’s Basketball:The SFU Men’s basketball team kicks off their 2019 season this week with an exhibition scrimmage against UBC-Okanagan. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on October 25 in the West Gym.