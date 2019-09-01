By: Dylan Webb – Sports Editor

Dear readers of the Peak sports section,

My name is Dylan Webb and I’m the new sports section editor for the Peak. While I can’t possibly expect to replicate the success of my esteemed predecessor, Andrew Ringer, I will do my best to help SFU sports fans stay informed about the world of Clan athletics. I’m really excited to embed myself even deeper into the SFU sports community, which leads me to the birth of this column: The Peak Sports Mailbag.

The goal for this column is pretty simple: to engage students from every corner of the SFU sports community. This idea came to mind as I was feeling slightly overwhelmed by the variety of sports that SFU students participate in. I’m positive there’s both curiosity and expertise on our campuses when it comes to SFU and non-SFU related sports.

If you would like to participate and be entered in a raffle for an end-of-semester prize here’s what you can send to sports@the-peak.ca:

Sports-related questions that our weekly host will answer

Weekly theme ideas to guide our questions

Or: sign up to host the Mailbag (and get paid)!

Thanks to all of you sports fans in advance for blowing up my inbox. Let the Mailbag begin!

Next week’s theme is: Baseball

Send in your questions to sports@the-peak.ca.