Need to Know, Need to Go: July 15-19

Tess Liem and Guests at Massy Books July 18

Massy Books is a bookstore at East Georgia and Main St. that puts on (and supports) a lot of really unique and interesting literary events, from book launches to poetry readings, so I recommend following them online. One of these events is a poetry reading this Thursday, July 18, featuring Tess Liem accompanied by Shazia Hafiz, Adèle Barclay, and David Ly.

Liem is currently a Montreal-based poet, whose work deals with a variety of subject matters. From death and mourning and obituaries that won’t ever be heard in Obits. to deep intrapersonal reflection in Tell Everybody I Say Hi, Liem explores the breadth of her human experience.

Tess Liem and Guests at Massy Books starts at 7 p.m. at Massy Books and is free to attend but, as the event is held within the bookstore, space is limited. The downstairs event space is also accessible to differently abled peoples and a floor plan is available here.

African Descendant Music Conference July 19

Organized by the African Students’ Association in collaboration with the African Descent Music Festival, the African Descendant Music Conference is an all-day event and conversation about creating music as African Descendant people in Vancouver. The event will feature Canadian artists like Jully Black as well as international artists Dr. Jose Chameleone (from Uganda) and Zahara (from South Africa).

The event is meant to create dialogue among the public and academic communities about the challenges facing African Descendant artists in Vancouver, and to discuss the artistic community’s needs with the Vancouver Music Strategy. The conference also seeks to discuss and make connections to the issues that these artist additionally face globally.

The African Descendant Music Conference will take place July 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SFU’s Harbour Centre campus. The conference is open to students, faculty, staff, and the public for free though registration through eventbrite is encouraged.

Loscil and Secret Pyramid at SFU Woodwards July 20

Vancouver musician and contemporary artist Scott Morgan, known by his stage name Loscil, has been making music and soundscapes in Vancouver for the last 20 years. Loscil is Morgan’s electronic and ambient music project — an exploration of electronic music abstracted. Secret Pyramid, another Vancouver-based musician, has been described (by Discord in 2015) as having music that sounds like “micro-focused drone arrays and fuzzed-out ambient floods.”

This coming Saturday, the two will be performing two sets at the Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre at SFU Woodward’s. On the event page discussion, Morgan has called the event a “a very subdued release party” for his upcoming album Equivalents, which will be officially released in August. At the performance, Morgan will be selling a limited number of pre-release copies of the album.

Doors for Loscil and Secret Pyramid will open at 8 p.m. and the show is set to start at around 8:30/8:45 p.m. You can purchase tickets for $15 online, and some tickets will be available at the door, though advance tickets are encouraged.