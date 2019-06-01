What Grinds Our Gears: There’s no excuse for people who still don’t know how to recycle

By: Mishaa Khan, Peak Associate

I’m a strong believer in taking steps to save the environment. Not everybody is so proactive and I get that — we all have different life circumstances and beliefs. However, I do believe that if there are easy things you can do to help out our planet, you should do them. This includes recycling properly.

The bins at SFU and many other locations have clear instructions on what sorts of things go where. Yet an incredibly large number of people still refuse to recycle properly, and this is evident from the sheer amount of incorrectly sorted trash.

People are being lazy and throwing their trash in just one bin instead of sorting it out. Coffee cups, for example are often thrown in the landfill bin without apparent regard for the fact that both the lid and the paper sleeve are often marked as recyclable, depending on the cup and brand. It literally takes less than 20 seconds to sort them. Why would anyone not take the time to recycle properly?

What’s worse are the people who have just one item and still can’t be bothered to put it in the right bin. On countless occasions, I’ve seen plastic bags in the compost bin or juice bottles in the garbage.

Do you care so little about the environment, your future, and the future of others that you can’t spare a few seconds to sort your trash? By not doing your part, you are contributing to the catastrophic effects of climate change, resulting in the endangerment and extinction of thousands of species — including us! Do your part to prevent the destruction of our planet and start recycling properly!