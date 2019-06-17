Need to Know, Need to Go: June 17-21

By: Alison Wick, Arts Editor

Final Summer SFU Lunch Poems at the Teck Gallery

Once a month, the Teck Gallery at Harbour Centre is transformed into a poet’s cafe. Two local artists are brought in by SFU Vancouver on the third Wednesday of every month to share their poetry with the SFU community. These hour-long lunchtime poetry readings are free and open to anyone with some time to spare and an ear to lend.

This Wednesday, Lydia Kwa and Kerry Gilbert are being featured. They are both multi-published and highly acclaimed writers whose lives and practices have taken them all over the world. After this, SFU Lunch Poems will be going on a break for the summer so this will be the last lunch poem until September! This Wednesday is your last chance of the summer to experience this unique community event that will add the perfect breath of art and culture to your day.

The last SFU Lunch Poems this summer is on Wednesday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Teck Gallery on the first floor of SFU Harbour Centre downtown. Attendance is free.

Renaissance: Indigenous Futurism and Culture

Friday, June 21, is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and there are many ways you can celebrate. One of the best ways, speaking specifically to non-Indigenous peoples, is to go out and support Indigenous art and artists however you can. Renaissance is an evening of performance and speeches being put together by local Indigenous artists. The event is being held as a celebration of Indigeneity, highlighting a gender and sexuality diverse group of artists.

Bring your tips and good energy for an evening of dancing, community, and celebration. This nighttime event is 19+ but is just one of the many events happening on Friday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous cultures in all their depth, breadth, and strength. Celebrations are happening at Trout Lake, as well as in Richmond. The Bill Reid Gallery will also offering free admission to the public.

Renaissance is on Friday, June 21, at the Clubhouse (238 East 1 Ave). Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are sold on a sliding scale from $10-15 and can be purchased online or at the door. Their Facebook event page also writes that you can “bring your drum for FREE entry.”