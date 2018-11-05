SFU wrestling host SFU open and put up dominating performance

On Saturday, November 3, Burnaby mountain hosted the SFU open wrestling tournament. The men’s and women’s teams both put up terrific performances on the day, combining to win five weight classes. Here’s how it went down.

On the men’s side, Logan Nelson, Taber Spray and Nishaun Randhawa were able to win their weight classes.

Nelson, competing in the 79-kilogram division, cruised through the tournament. All three victories were by technical fall, displaying his dominance of his opponents.

Spray also won all three of his matches in the 70-kilogram division, though these all went down to decision.

In the 97-kilogram division, Randhawa took on Arjot Gill in a battle of the big men, and was able to beat him by technical fall.

Other notable performances for the men include those by Nela Takufua, who finished second, and Riley Prough, Nolan Badovinac and Ciaran Bell, who all finished third.

On the women’s side, Alex Hedrick and Serena Woldring won their respective weight classes.

Hedrick competed in the 65-kilogram weight class, and won all three of her matches. Her closest competition actually came in her first match, when she won a tight decision 14–13 over Meghan Fendelet. She won her next match by technical fall before taking on teammate Alison Horne in her final round robin match. She would win this one 14–7.

Hedrick also competed in the 55-kilogram division, and again, took on a teammate in the final. This time it was Lauren Mason, and Hedrick came out on top with a 6–1 decision. Mason also had a great tournament, as this was her only loss.

Woldring dominated the 86-kilogram weight class, winning her first three matches by technical fall before taking on Korinahe Bullock in the final. Woldring won this match in dominating fashion, taking it by decision 5–0.

The Clan will now prepare for their dual meet against North Idaho College on December 7 at 7 p.m in the West Gym.