At the: Commodore Ballroom

By: Kitty Cheung

Ambience: A-

Imagine walking into the depths of the Commodore, where multicoloured lights float gracefully along the walls and everyone there is cooler than you.

I came to The Commodore to see The Internet, a band unique for its blend of hip hop, soul, and funk. The band was on tour after the release of their album Hive Mind. The stage and dance floor provided an intimate setting, bringing the performers so close to the audience that you felt you could reach your hand over the barricade to touch them. The Commodore also offers seating along the sides, with booths luxurious enough to make you feel like a 60s mobster.

However, minus points for heavy sponsoring. A slideshow of advertisements was playing on either side of the stage during the wait for the performances. Although, I did appreciate the health and safety messages about not driving while under the influence.

Accessibility: B

Located along Granville St., the Commodore Ballroom is just a few minutes walk from both Granville Station and Vancouver City Centre Station. This venue is wheelchair-accessible, with an elevator from the main entrance. It is also a non-smoking establishment, which stands as a nice consideration for those with asthma or other respiratory issues. However, this show (along with most events at the Commodore) was 19+, which would have been a heartbreaker for younger fans.

Music: A+

The concert opened with Moonchild, a jazzy neo-soul band, who performed hits from their most recent album, “Voyageur.” These multi-instrumentalists were chock-full of energy as they seamlessly transitioned between keyboard, trumpet, saxophone and flute, making me wish I stayed in band in high school. Fans were grooving along to songs like “Cure” and “Run Away.” The members of Moonchild also stayed after the end of the concert, granting fans the chance to ask them about their music and take shameless selfies together under dim but alluring concert lights.

Next came the main performers: The Internet. The setting of the stage was like a living room, complete with a couch, coffee table, and houseplants. Lead singer Syd came onto the stage, hopping onto the coffee table with a smooth and graceful swagger. As an MC, Syd was cheeky, funny, and relatable, introducing each song with an anecdote or joke before blessing the audience with her sultry vocals. Guitarist and singer Steve Lacy, another fan favourite, also stole the show with his pleasantly twangy guitar riffs and bucket hat.

The sound system of the Commodore was up to par for its delivery of high-quality music. Their bass and volume were ideal for the chill sound of The Internet. In particular, Patrick Paige II’s bass in “Special Affair” came out beautifully, allowing for ultra grooving. There was even a drum screen, a transparent partition used by audio engineers to prevent louder instruments from drowning out quieter sounds and vocals onstage.

Overall: A

The quality sound system of the Commodore Ballroom allowed for a rich appreciation of both The Internet and Moonchild, whereas the intimate layout of the venue was ideal for both dancing and lounging.