N’Kosi Kedar Salam signs professional contract in Europe

Last year’s leading scorer for the Simon Fraser University men’s basketball team has officially signed his first professional contract with Club Baloncesto Morón of the Spanish Basketball Federation. N’Kosi Kedar Salam played two years for the Clan, leading the team in scoring in both seasons.

His senior year was the one that set him apart, however, as he had one of the more successful Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) seasons in recent memory. He led the GNAC with 20.4 points per game, and became the first SFU men’s basketball player to be named to the All-GNAC first team.

While he was known as a talented scorer before even arriving at SFU, his increase in efficiency was very noticeable last season. He shot .488 from the field in his last season for the Clan, exactly a 10% increase from the .388 he shot the year before. He also shot .414 from behind the arc, up from .333 the season prior, and doubled his made threes to lead the team with 53 on the season. Another huge improvement was from the free-throw line, where he shot .738, up from .631 in his first season for SFU. Club Baloncesto Morón would be ecstatic if he could make a similar jump as a player as he heads into his professional career.

CB Morón plays in the third basketball division of the Spanish basketball league system, LEB Plata, and is located in Morón de la Frontera, Andalusia.

When asked by The Peak on what signing his first professional contract means to him, Salam responded with, “It means a lot to be signed. And it’s a blessing to be able to play the game I love on a professional level and continue to develop my craft. I’d like to say thank you to everyone at SFU and those in athletics who helped me on the way (you know who you are). SFU was a stepping stone to this goal and I am appreciative.”

Stay tuned for more SFU men’s basketball coverage from The Peak as the season kicks off in November.