Tempers flare in big win for SFU hockey as they snap TWU win streak

By: Dylan Webb

SFU hockey won 5–3 over the Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans at Bill Copeland Sports Centre on Saturday night. The win was one of SFU’s best overall performances this season and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the streaking Spartans were looking to extend their winning streak to 12 games and put to rest any hope that SFU had for a top two finish in the league. Instead, the Clan responded with a gritty win that snapped the Spartans streak and kept them afloat in the race for home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Proving to themselves and the rest of the league that they are one of the elite teams in the BC Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) and capable of winning against any team on any given night, the Clan now look to continue their roll and climb the standings over the remaining six games of the regular season. While there were numerous stand-out efforts in this game, this was one win that genuinely felt like a full team effort in which every player simply put their work boots on and went to work to secure the much needed win.

The game got off to a flying start as the Clan took the lead early in the first period on a goal from Rob Izsak that was set up nicely by fifth-year Clan veteran Pavlo Zerebecky. SFU’s team defence was able to successfully keep the Spartans to the outside for most of the first period and when they did get through, starting goaltender Lyndon Stanwood was sharp in maintaining the one goal lead through twenty minutes. While the first period went largely as SFU had hoped, the Clan would face some adversity in the second, as the all too familiar parade to the penalty box would begin, allowing TWU numerous power play opportunities.

The second period saw five penalties called in the first minute of play. Like the games two weekends ago against the Spartans and the Vikes, in which the Clan had to constantly kill off an excess of penalties it was taking, the Clan would struggle through the second period with some inconsistent play and extended stays in the sin bin. Though the team would weather the initial first minute penalty storm, more minor penalties later in the period allowed the Spartans to strike quickly and take the lead. Scoring twice in the span of seven minutes, TWU forward Elijah Vilio, a first-year that has shown the capacity to be an elite player in the BCIHL for years to come, scored both second period goals for the Spartans as the Clan suffered from some of the inconsistency that has plagued them all year. Despite this adversity, the Clan were able to limit the damage to Vilio’s two goals and head into the third period down only one in what was easily the biggest and most important game of the season for SFU hockey thus far.

In the third, the entertainment level was kicked up a few notches with more scoring, penalties, fisticuffs, and dramatic incidents at both ends of the ice. Just like the first period, it didn’t take the Clan long to get on the board in the third as veteran Brendan Lamont would tie the game just one minute in. Lamont showed an extraordinary level of patience on the play as he took advantage of a defensive breakdown, caught TWU goaltender Silas Matthys out of position and calmly skated past him to deposit the puck in the yawning cage for a key game-tying goal. This was the beginning of the end for Matthys, who had been playing a decent game up until the third period.

Just a few minutes after the Lamont tying goal, Mathew Berry-Lamontagna would snipe off the iron and in on an odd defensive breakdown by the TWU Spartans in which they allowed two grade-A scoring chances without much resistance in the span of 20 seconds. These two quick goals culminated in an absolutely shocking and bewildering stick throwing incident in which Matthys was ejected from the game for violently launching his twig at the celebrating Clan. While it was unclear the exact reason for the Spartan goaltender’s enraged outburst, what was clear is that the Matthys’ confidence had been shaken, a turning point in the game had been reached, and, most importantly, the Clan had demonstrated their ability to come up big against their cross town rival in important games.

While the importance of the win versus TWU for team confidence and playoff positioning was unquestionable, the Clan must significantly ramp up their efforts and go on a run to make up ground on the Selkirk Saints for second place in the league with only six games remaining in the regular season. However, with two big matchups against the Saints coming up this month, the Clan know that with a few more big performances like this one, they can realistically make a run for second in the league.

With the win, goaltender Lyndon Stanwood continued to quietly put together a respectable record this season especially given his outsized workload thus far. Stanwood made his 18th start the season, his 14th in a row. With the victory, he picked up his 11th win of the season while making 20 saves. The team continues to rely heavily on Stanwood as they fight for second place and home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with only six games remaining.

Overall, the Clan continue to roll in the second half of the season and are clearly building momentum for a playoff push. Captain Brandon Tidy thinks that the team just needs to “play with that same tenacity” as the regular season begins to wind down. Forward Brendan Lamont agreed that this “was a big win for [the team]” and that standing up for each other and not being too soft has played a big role in their second half success.

With the win over TWU, Simon Fraser moves to a 12–6–1 record in BCIHL regular season play. While a repeat as regular season champs is a long shot for the Clan at this point, the team is looking to peak come playoff time. The struggle for playoff positioning continues next week as the Clan will be back at it next Saturday when they face the Eastern Washington University Eagles at 7 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Dylan Webb is a member of SFU’s hockey team.