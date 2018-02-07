SFU outsized by Western Washington in 86–64 loss

On Tuesday night, the SFU men’s basketball team travelled down to Bellingham to take on Western Washington University (WWU). Injuries plagued the Clan, and although they played admirably for stretches of the game, they were ultimately outplayed and outsized by WWU. The second-placed team in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) eventually won the game 86–64, showing why they are considered one of the elite teams in the conference.

Before even the tipoff, one thing was apparent: the difference in size between the two teams. The Clan started four guards against WWU, with the tallest being N’Kosi Kedar Salam (listed at 6’3). On the other hand, Western Washington had two players listed at above 6’9, with point guard Trey Drechsel (6’6) being the shortest player in the starting lineup. SFU forwards Iziah Sherman-Newsome and JJ Pankratz both sat the game out with injuries. Sherman-Newsome has a hand injury and will be out for the rest of the season, while Pankratz suffered an ankle injury in the Clan’s last outing.

Despite this, SFU managed to stay in the game throughout the first half. While Western Washington got off to a hot start with a 7–0 run that got the crowd going, the Clan responded. A three-pointer by Othniel Spence, who got the start in this one, made the game 13–18 with 11 minutes to go in the first half, keeping the team within striking distance. Western Washington pushed the lead to as much as 14 in the first half, however, after a layup by Trevor Jasinsky. While the Clan fought back, they would eventually go into the halftime break down 44–31.

N’Kosi Kedar Salam was the game’s leading scorer at the break, with 12 points on 5–10 shooting. He currently leads the GNAC with 19 points per game.

SFU had their rebounding effort doubled by WWU, as the home team outrebounded the Clan 20–10 in the first half. Deandre Dickson made his presence on the inside known in the half, with three blocks in 15 minutes.

In the second half, SFU didn’t fare much better, although they were able to put up a more respectable effort on the boards. Michael Provenzano and Salam came out of the gate firing, with the first 10 points of the half for the Clan scored between those two players. However, there was nothing to slow down WWU, as the cruised on towards an 86–64 victory.

Salam led the game in points with 23, something he has made a habit of as of late. Spence, Provenzano, and Jordan Muir-Keung all were in double figures as well, with 12, 10, and 10 points each, respectively. The Clan only dressed eight players for the game, and had a measly total of one total point off of the bench.

The loss all but puts Simon Fraser out of playoff contention, as they are now 3–12 in conference play this season. Western Washington, comparatively, is now 12–3 in conference play so far this year, and is safely in second place in the GNAC. The Clan will return home to play Montana State University Billings on Saturday evening in the West Gym. They sit one spot ahead of the Clan in the standings, with a 4–10 record so far this season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.