Must-see event

By: Alex Bloom

Black History in a Canadian Context: Panel Discussion

SFU Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry and the SFU African Students’ Association will be hosting a truly educational event on February 24. There will be a documentary screening about the history of Vancouver’s Hogan’s Alley community followed by a panel discussion. As mentioned on the event listing it is intended to be a time to “. . . engage, discuss, and raise awareness.” In addition to the panel discussion there will be an open forum, as well as dance, poetry, and music. This multidisciplinary event will start at 5 p.m. at the Leslie and Gordon Diamond Family Auditorium. The event is free but still requires an RSVP. For more information regarding tickets, visit their Facebook event page.