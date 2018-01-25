WHAT GRINDS OUR GEARS: The second group of steps in the centre-back of Convocation Mall

Written By: Nathaniel Tok, Peak Associate

You know that flight of steps leading to that little platform at the back of Convocation Mall going towards West Mall Centre? I hate it. I don’t like anything about it, its colour, its arrangement . . . I mean, why does it even exist?

I get that the platform in the front of Convocation Mall has a useful purpose — convocation — but what does the back platform do? It just goes up and down to that equally ugly fountain, which just fizzles out water, rather than actually spurting it out like a fountain should. Every time SFU facilities decides to do maintenance in the area, they block off the other two passageways around that stupid platform leading to West Mall, forcing me to walk up and then down that stupid platform.

Why? I have burnt so many calories on it. Calories that could have been spent doing something a little more useful, like studying, or something that’s really more useful, like eating. SFU, if you’re listening, get rid of that redundant platform and put something more useful there instead. Like a gondola station.