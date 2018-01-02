SFU women’s basketball ends 2017 with a bang

On Sunday afternoon, the SFU women’s basketball team hosted Alaska University in a New Year’s Eve matchup. The Clan ended 2017 the right way, taking a commanding 73–49 victory behind a double-double from Sophie Swant and productive nights from freshmen Jessica Jones and Kendal Sands.

SFU started the game off hot, with a 9–0 run in the first quarter. The teams went neck to neck for the rest of the quarter, with the Clan holding a 22–13 lead at the end of the frame. Swant was dominant, scoring 12 of her 21 points in the first quarter on 4–6 shooting with a pair of free throws and two threes. At this point, it looked like it would smooth sailing for SFU.

The Clan hit some rough waters in the second quarter, however, only scoring seven points in the frame shooting a dreadful 2–18 from the field. Luckily, the Nanooks also struggled with scoring in the quarter, only trimming their deficit to six by halftime: 29–23.

In the third quarter, a layup from Alaska’s Josie Sewell tied the game for the first time since it was 0–0 at 31–31. This appeared to fuel the Clan, as they went on a 22–6 run to end for the rest of the frame. Jones put up double-digit points in the quarter with two threes. After a tie game earlier in the quarter, SFU were up 53–37 heading into the fourth.

The Clan allowed no room for a comeback in the fourth, never letting the Nanooks within 14 points for the rest of the game. Strong play to end the game gave the Clan a blowout victory in a game that could’ve gone either way in the second half. The 73–49 victory gives SFU their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) win of the season.

Swant finished the game with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double, also contributing on the defensive end with two steals and two blocks. Jones contributed with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists, as well as adding in three steals. Both players had strong games from behind the arc as well, with three and four threes, respectively. Sands had one of her stronger games in a Simon Fraser uniform, putting up 11 points on a efficient 5–8 shooting from the field off of the bench.

The Clan is now 1–3 in the GNAC and 6–6 overall. They will begin 2018 on the road, as they travel to Monmouth to take on Western Oregon University on Thursday, January 4. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.