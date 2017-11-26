SFU hockey suffer 4–1 loss to Vancouver Island University

On Friday night, the Simon Fraser hockey club took on Vancouver Island University (VIU) at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre. After defeating VIU 8–1 just two weeks ago in Nanaimo, anything short of a win would come as a surprise on Friday night’s game. As is often the case in sports, however, this game came with many surprises.

Things started off poorly for SFU, as they allowed two goals in the opening period. Turner Popoff popped off the scoring with an even-strength goal assisted by Ryan Lawson roughly 12 minutes into the game. A few moments later, Kobe Oishi scored his first shorthanded goal of the game, finishing off a pass from Gage Colpron on a two-on-two break.

The two would combine for another shorthanded goal in the second period, as Oishi put VIU up 3–0 with 13:50 left on the clock. However, SFU did have a few opportunities in the period. Not even a minute into the frame, Mac Colasimone appeared to get the team on the scoresheet, but the referee called goaltender interference on the play. After Oishi’s goal, SFU’s Spencer Unger had a breakaway opportunity, but was shut down by VIU goalkeeper Carson Schamerhorn.

SFU managed to get on the board five minutes into the third period, but it proved to be too little too late. Colasimone scored his second of the game, this one counting, off an assist from Mathew Berry-Lamontagna on an end-to-end break. Once VIU scored an empty netter, however, the game was put out of reach.

All three stars were given to VIU players, with the shorthanded one-two of Oishi and Colpron taking one and two, and Schamerhorn taking the third star with 26 saves on 27 shots.

After a dominant performance against VIU in the two teams’ last meeting, as well as a strong showing against Selkirk College in their last game, this was a disappointing outing for SFU. The power play went 0–6 on the night and allowed two shorthanded goals, after getting two power play goals last weekend.

“Consistency’s been our downfall most of the year, and we’ve got to get better,” said head coach Mark Coletta after the game.

SFU will look to rebound next week as they host rivals Trinity Western on Saturday night. Trinity is currently second in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League with an 9–3–0 record. Trinity defeated Simon Fraser 4–3 in Langley in the last meeting between the two teams. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.