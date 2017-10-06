SFU women’s soccer lose to MSUB, ending three-game win streak

Coming into Thursday afternoon’s away game against Montana State University Billings (MSUB), the Clan had won their last three games by a combined score of 12–2, with two of the games being played on the road. This brought their Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) record to 3–2 after losing their first two games of conference play to the two top seeded teams. However, even with this positive momentum on their side, the Clan lost a tough game to MSUB, by a decisive score of 4–1.

SFU found themselves trailing early, as Alycia Wright scored not even three minutes into the game for MSUB, assisted by Jessica Spang. The two combined for a goal again in the 15th minute, this time with Spang finishing off a pass from Wright, giving MSUB a 2–0 lead with half an hour to go in the first half.

The Clan was able to respond, however, as Tanis Cuthbert scored her first goal of the season in the 44th minute, right before the end of the half. Her long shot, off of a pass from Jenna Baxter, was too much for MSUB keeper Erinn Harder to handle as it ricocheted off her hands and found its way into the back of the net. The teams would go into the half with a score of 2–1 for the home side.

Whatever momentum SFU had gained from their late first half goal would not be enough to overcome the deficit. While the Clan was able to sustain some pressure on the MSUB defence to start the second half, they were unable to find the back of the net. Recent NCAA national player of the week award winner Emma Pringle took two shot attempts early on in the second half, but sent both over top of the net. She is second in the NCAA with 11 goals this season, but ended Thursday’s game scoreless.

The day would prove to be Wright’s, as she completed her hat trick with two goals in the final ten minutes of play. The first came after she had her initial attempt blocked, before slotting the rebound into the far corner from 15 yards out. The second came via a tap-in after Jordan Devoto put in a through ball from the right side of the field. These two goals gave MSUB a 4–1 lead, which would end up being the final score.

SFU led the game in both shots attempted (16–10) and on net (7–4). While SFU’s offence pushed hard, however, MSUB’s goalkeeper pushed back ‘Harder’ with six saves.