Men’s golf tie for fourth place at Otter Invitational

Coming into the tournament, the SFU men’s golf team was ranked No. 20 in the NCAA. At the Bayonet-Blackhorse course on Monday and Tuesday, they showed why, finishing fourth out of 19 teams, with Chris Crisologo leading the way for the Clan. The team’s fourth place finish was the highest finish out of any Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) team.

Crisologo shot rounds of 72 (even par), 70 (two-under-par), and 69 (three-under-par), getting better every round as the tournament continued. This continues his fantastic run to start the golf season, as he has had a top-four finish in every tournament so far this season, including one victory in the Concordia Invitational.

While his performance may have been good enough to win the tournament in another scenario, the Otter Invitational witnessed an incredible performance from the University of California, San Diego’s (UCSD) Adam Navigato. He finished the tournament at 17-under-par, seven shots ahead of second place Elis Svard from Monterey Bay, the tournament’s host. Svard and the rest of the Monterey Bay roster would enjoy the victory in this one, finishing with a team score of eight-under-par, a 12-shot victory over second place Colorado-CO Springs.

Wrapping up the top five for SFU were Sy Lovan, Scott Kerr, Al Tolusso, and Marcus Brown. Lovan finished 13th overall with rounds of 70, 76, and 72 strokes (good for +2 on 218 strokes), while Kerr finished 26th overall with rounds of 71, 77, 74 (good for +6 on 222 strokes). Tolusso and Brown finished 66th and 71st respectfully, with scores of +14 and +15. Most notably, however, both players had an eagle in the tournament.

As a team, the Clan shot rounds of 285, 305, and 296, finishing with an overall score of 878 (good for +14 in total). They were tied for fourth place overall with two other teams: the Dominican University of California and UCSD.

This tournament wraps up the golf schedule for the fall, as weather conditions would most likely interrupt play for the next few months. They are currently the team leader’s of the GNAC, narrowly beating out Western Washington with an average score of 289.7, compared to their score of 291.7.