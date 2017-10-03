The SFU Burnaby campus was the site of two car accidents on Monday night.

In one incident, a lone driver ended up in the Academic Quadrangle (AQ) reflecting pond in the centre of the campus.

“An elderly driver unfamiliar with Burnaby Mountain and the campus made their way inadvertently onto University paths late last night and accidentally drove into the AQ reflecting pond,” SFU spokesperson Kurt Heinrich told The Peak.

The driver was not injured and campus security responded within minutes, also notifying Burnaby RCMP, according to Heinrich. The vehicle was towed from the pond and did not cause any damage or spill oil or gas into the pond which is home to a number of koi fish.

“A full review of vehicle access to the area and safety measures is underway,” said Heinrich.

Worker struck while directing traffic

A section of road on campus was also closed after a vehicle struck and killed a deer and a second vehicle hit a university worker who was directing traffic near the accident scene.

The incident occurred on University Drive East and the driver who hit the deer was not injured though damage was sustained to the vehicle, according to Heinrich.

A worker with facilities services who stopped to assist campus security with traffic control that night was also struck and injured by another vehicle. Heinrich said the worker received first aid on scene and was transported by ambulance to hospital and released later that night.

The road was closed while Burnaby RCMP conducted an investigation. The deer was removed from the roadway the next morning by the local parks service.