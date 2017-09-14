By: Celina Abad

The Simon Fraser University Clan fell 2–1 against the Westminster College (WC) Griffins on Sunday afternoon at Terry Fox Field. The loss gives SFU an even record of two wins and two losses on the season despite outshooting WC 10 to seven.

The first half ended with neither team scoring. The Clan’s best chance of the half came off the foot of junior Christina Dickson, who took a shot in close, but was denied. Both teams committed four fouls in the first half and SFU had the lone corner kick.

The scoreless tie was broken only in the 71st minute when the Griffins’ Gabriella Sorensen scored her first of the season off of a free kick from defender Jayne Christensen. Christensen scored one of her own — also her first — six minutes later on another free kick. Both goals came from the left side against SFU senior Priya Sandhu. Christensen’s 30-yard strike doubled Westminster’s lead late in the match and turned out to be the game winner.

SFU’s only goal of the game came courtesy of standout forward Emma Pringle in the 87th minute. Pringle converted a stellar Christina Dickson pass into the goal from about 15 yards out. However, it was too little too late for the Clan, which sustained pressure in the late minutes of the game, but was unable to get the equalizer past Westminster keeper Breanna Empey.

In the second half, Westminster College committed eight fouls to SFU’s four. The Griffins also had the advantage in corner kicks.

The late goal gives Pringle four on the season, putting her on pace for twelve goals this year. She also led SFU in shots on goal with four. Dickson and Jenna-lee Baxter also had shots on goal for the Clan while Sandhu made three saves.

The loss against Westminster is SFU’s second in a row after starting the season with consecutive wins. They scored a combined five goals in their wins, while totaling only two in their losses.

SFU ends their four game homestand on September 16 against the Seattle Pacific University Falcons. The team will be looking to go .500 on their homestand. It is the Clan’s first conference game of the season and last home game before they play three straight games south of the border in Washington state against Western Washington University, Central Washington University, and St. Martin’s University.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 5 p.m.