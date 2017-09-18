SFU women’s soccer falls 2–1 against Seattle Pacific University

By: Aliocha Perriard-Abdoh

SFU got the first goal of the game during their last match on September 16. It was SFU sophomore Carmen Brown who scored for the Clan during the 13th minute of the game. Brown, a defender, was able to outplay the Seattle Pacific University (SPU) defenders and ended up stealing the ball from one of the players. She was able to make the shot from just within the box, getting the ball past SPU Falcons goalkeeper, Molly Stinson. This was Brown’s first goal of her career for SFU.

Brown had a second attempt on net in the 31st minute of the game. She shot from just inside the box, however Stinson prevented the ball from going in by deflecting it off of the crossbar and out.

Only minutes later, Seattle Pacific scored their first goal of the game, equalizing the score. Mickayla Mury scored off an assist from teammate Sophia Chilczuk. Chilczuk made an easy pass right through the SFU defence to Mury, who outplayed SFU goalkeeper Priya Sandhu and slid the ball into the net.

The tie was broken in the 71st minute when Kasey Reeve scored for the Falcons and brought the score to 2–1 for SPU. Reeve was able to pounce on the ball after a messy play sent the ball into the box right over the heads of Sandhu and her fellow defensive teammates, making it Reeve’s fourth goal of the season.

It was still a pretty decent game for the Clan, as it gave players the opportunity to hone their skills in front of a home crowd early on in the season. Brown had a total of six shots, three of which were on net. Midfielder Jenna-lee Baxter also had some good opportunities during the game, with a total of three attempts to score. As per usual, Emma Pringle had a strong presence on the field, making two very close attempts on the opposing team’s net.

Stinson did a good job defending her goal; she saved a total of six attempts made by the SFU players, and helped her team stay in the lead against the Clan.

This loss drops SFU’s women’s soccer to 2–3 for the season. They play their next game on September 21 in Bellingham, where they will be facing up against Western Washington University. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and can be watched through SFU Athletics’ streaming service.