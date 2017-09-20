Gavin Cobb scores two touchdowns in loss to Humboldt State

The Clan’s football team travelled to Arcata, California on September 16 to take on Humboldt State University (HSU). In a game in which Simon Fraser was dominated across the field, it becomes difficult to find positives to take away. Two highlights, however, can be seen in the continued strong play by quarterback Miles Richardson, and the explosive performance that wide receiver Gavin Cobb enjoyed on the special team’s side, as well as his ability to finish off drives. It was these two athletes that kept the game respectable early, before it was broken wide open in the second half.

That being said, Humboldt State got off to a strong start, scoring two touchdowns at the end of the first quarter, going up 14–0. It was in the second quarter that Simon Fraser drew a response, as they got two touchdowns of their own, and all of their points within the frame. An eight-yard completion from Richardson to Cobb put SFU on the board, before HSU responded with a touchdown of their own.



The highlight of the game occurred on the ensuing kickoff, when Cobb was able to return the ball 83 yards to the Humboldt State 17-yard line. Another short pass to Cobb a few plays later would complete the drive, making the score 21–14 for the home team; this would be as close as the Clan would come to a win.

Humboldt State went on to score the game’s remaining 51 points, 23 of which came in the fourth quarter. HSU quarterback Robert Webber would finish the game with five touchdown completions, while running back Ja’Quan Gardner ran for 121 yards on 12 carries.

For the Clan, Richardson went 20–41 for 145 passing yards, including two touchdowns and one interception.

Both touchdowns were received by Cobb, who caught three passes for 21 yards as well as 224 yards for special teams from six kick returns.

Wide receiver Justin Buren looked to improve on his number four ranking in receiving yards per game in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC), at 85.5 yards per game, and led the Clan with 59 receiving yards on six catches.

Running back Jalen Jana ran for 52 yards on nine carries, an impressive 5.78 yard-per-carry average.

SFU will look to rebound from this loss on September 23 as they take on Azusa Pacific at home, who have struggled against GNAC opponents in their recent games. There will be a 19+ Red Zone section, as well as $2 burgers from YOKABAI Burger’s food truck. Simon Fraser will also be honoring Al Best, who served as SFU’s long-time athletic therapist. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the Terry Fox Field.