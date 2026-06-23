SFU study tracks chemical exposure for juvenile Chinook salmon

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

The diet of a juvenile Chinook salmon doesn’t normally contain cocaine.

But in the Lower Fraser River, these fish are being exposed to a myriad of chemicals, toxins, and substances such as cocaine, alongside other “pharmaceuticals and personal care products, [as well as] pesticides, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, flame retardants, and polychlorinated biphenyls.” For humans and salmon alike, these substances are linked to potential harms to growth and disease.

According to a recent study headed by SFU doctoral student Bonnie Lo, Harrison Chinook salmon tested for upwards of 368 organic contaminants, 16 of which are considered “priority” for their “potential for adverse effects” for “aquatic life,” an indicator of high risk level for those studying the salmon.

The Peak corresponded with Bob (Galagame’) Chamberlin, founder and chair of the First Nation Wild Salmon Alliance, for more information.

“This science paper’s outcomes can hardly be called a surprise,” Chamberlin told The Peak. “The list of impacts and stressors to the health and abundance of wild salmon continues to grow as this science outcome clearly demonstrates.”

Still, more information is needed in order to better understand exactly how this mix of chemicals impacts the salmon. “Toxicity data is mostly based on single-chemical exposures, but these fish are being exposed to hundreds of chemicals at once,” said senior study author Tanya Brown to SFU News. “We simply don’t yet understand the additive effects of this chemical cocktail.”

In an SFU press release, salmon biologist and co-author of the SFU study Dave Scott noted that the young salmon “depend heavily on these [river] habitats for growth prior to entering the ocean.” The study highlights that their environment, the Lower Fraser River, has been impacted by “activities including, but not limited to, forestry, mining, pulp and paper, wood preservation, chemical manufacturing, runoff (e.g. stormwater, agriculture) and wastewater (sewage) treatment.”

Researchers noted that “these past and current activities have contributed to the presence of a [wide] range of organic contaminants, including legacy contaminants and contaminants of emerging concern in the river.” Contaminants are labeled “legacy” when scientists have gathered “a firmly established body of research spanning decades on aspects relating to their prevalence, transport, and transformation in the environment,” according to Cornell University.

Serious vulnerability for the Chinook salmon is not new, with “15/17 of assessed populations classified as ‘endangered’ or ‘threatened.’” A lack of salmon affects the food chain in many ways. Endangered Southern Resident killer whales rely on the fish for up to 90% of their diet during summer months, and the low numbers of Chinook salmon are a major reason for these killer whales’ endangerment. Additionally, Chamberlin shared, “Chinook salmon play an integral part to Food Security for First Nations across British Columbia. As do all species of pacific salmon.”

Whether for humans or whales, “salmon is far beyond a food staple or menu choice,” Chamberlin added. These fish “are foundational to traditions and culture. And not just for First Nations but many British Columbians both coastal and interior,” he added.

“They form an integral component of First Nations ties to their traditional lands and waters and stewardship responsibilities handed down through generations.” — Bob (Galagame’) Chamberlin of Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation, founder and chair of the First Nation Wild Salmon Alliance

“Wild salmon need to be cared for beyond the four year cycle of federal and provincial elections. Protecting and rebuilding salmon runs and associated habitats must be elevated to that of a Nation Building Project for them to have any measure of returning to what once was.” A Nation Building Project is a project supported by the federal government that is mutually beneficial to Canada’s economic and sustainability goals, alongside goals of Indigenous Nations.

The project was solidified into a resolution by the BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) on May 5, titled, “Rebuilding Wild Salmon as a Nation Building Project.” It included resolutions to call “upon the Government of Canada and the province of British Columbia to formally recognize wild salmon recovery as a core Nation-to-Nation priority, requiring coordinated, long-term, and First Nations-led action” across multiple government and habitat efforts. Since this resolution, a letter has been sent to the Government of Canada, in part by the BCAFN, furthering the conversation around this project.