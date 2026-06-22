Searching for identity amid ongoing reconciliation

By: Diya Brar, SFU Student

Content warning: mention of residential schools.

Directed by Iranian Canadian filmmaker Hossein Martin Fazeli, I Am Gitxsan was screened at the Vancouver Public Library on June 4 alongside a post-film Q&A. The documentary follows Phoenix Apperloo, a 17-year-old, who travels to Hazelton, BC, in a quest to find a more concrete connection to his ancestral land and Gitxsan heritage. During this time, he notes down diverse stories of residential school survivors, learns from community members, and gains a greater understanding of the culture, as well as the trials and tribulations that have shaped his People. Motivated by his knowledge and experiences, Apperloo wrote a letter to former prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2023, calling for an honest conversation about the ongoing impacts of colonization and the limitations of reconciliation efforts that stop short of meaningful change.

One of the documentary’s most compelling qualities is its visual storytelling. It opens with sweeping shots of rivers, fish, forests, and mountains accompanied by reflection on the Gitxsan relationship with the land. These calm, immersive images are sharply contrasted with footage of environmental destruction, residential school realities, and modern industrial development. The score expertly follows a similar pattern, shifting from quiet natural soundscapes to more dissonant and unsettling tones during discussions of colonial violence. This juxtaposition never feels forced; instead, it reinforces I Am Gitxsan’s central concern: the consequences of disconnection from the land, culture, and community.

The documentary is equally strengthened by the range of voices it incorporates. Perspectives from Chiefs, Elders, family members, survivors, and experts lend both emotional weight and historical depth to the narrative. Particularly powerful are the discussions of residential schools and their lasting effects on families and communities. Rather than relying solely on archival footage, the film combines survivor testimony with stark animated imagery to convey the loss of language, identity, and belonging imposed through these institutions. These sequences are difficult to watch, but they are among the documentary’s most important moments.

Despite its heavy subject matter, I Am Gitxsan is never consumed by despair alone. Moments of humour, communal connection, and scenes of fishing traditions and storytelling emphasize continuity rather than solely loss. At the same time, the film challenges audiences to think critically about reconciliation efforts in Canada, arguing that apologies alone cannot meaningfully address ongoing inequalities.

This message was reinforced during the Q&A, where Fazeli emphasizes that the project was “about trying to create real change,” not simply collecting awards or festival recognition. He expressed hope that the documentary would only be the beginning and would inspire others to tell their stories, stating,

“We’re a small island in this ocean of physical and social justice, and we’ve got to come together and make it a big island.” — Hossein Martin Fazeli, Director of I am Gitxsan

By balancing difficult truths with a powerful sense of perseverance, I Am Gitxsan offers a thoughtful and necessary contribution to conversations surrounding Indigenous history, culture, and justice. It also brutally showcases the realities of colonialism and intergenerational trauma in the Gitxsan community, while simultaneously highlighting its cultural resilience and continued resistance.