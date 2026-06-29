Low income transit pass moved by councillor Sean Orr

By: Maya Barillas Mohan, Staff Writer

On June 3, councillor Sean Orr of the Coalition of Progressive Electors introduced a motion to create a low income transit pass to assist “those earning less than $40,000 a year” in Metro Vancouver, as stated in the motion. As a result, the City will engage in conversation with TransLink to figure out the feasibility of the pass. Additionally, the City and TransLink will lobby for funding from the provincial government. The Peak reached out to Orr to learn more.

Orr shared that the $40,000 figure came up repeatedly in his research. In Vancouver, “the median individual income is $46,000. So that’s why I choose it, because it’s the median: not the average, but the median,” said Orr. The median figure means half Vancouverites earn less than $46,000, while the other half earn more. In Vancouver, full-time hours at minimum wage comes in at less than $38,000 a year.

Orr said, although “a lot of people take transit already in Vancouver,” reducing transit prices forms a positive dual impact: it gives people more choice in how they commute, and it has environmental benefits. “Anytime we can get people out of cars and onto transit, it’s good for the climate,” he said.

Posters organized by Movement YVR around the city advertise petitions for the low income transit pass. According to their website, they are an advocacy group focused on unifying transit riders’ voices to “advocate for better, more equitable transit across Metro Vancouver.” The group is petitioning for the low income transit pass to be implemented before TransLink’s next fare increase. They state, “No one should be denied transit because they can’t afford it.”

Transit fare increased 4% in 2025, and will experience another increase as of July 1. The Peak reached out to TransLink directly for a statement. They shared, “Transit fares will increase [ . . . ] on July 1 to help expand transit services throughout Metro Vancouver,” like bus service, new routes, and infrastructure. The increase will “help our revenues catch up, after fare increases were capped under the rate of inflation for five years.”

The company has faced financial challenges in previous years, due to issues in their financial structure. The company announced a $72 million deficit in their 2025 budget. As reported by Vancouver Sun, they warned that bus services would experience a “50% reduction in bus service and 30% cut in SkyTrain and West Coast Express service” without emergency government funding. Ultimately, in May 2026, the federal government gave TransLink $1.5 billion for 10 years of operations and developments.

Despite these challenges, Orr’s motion states, “Affordable transportation is linked to better social well-being and health outcomes.” Currently, transportation costs are rising and reduced fares are only available for some: people with disabilities or seniors aged 65 and older.

“The fact we don’t have a low-income transit pass, but cities like Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, New York, LA, Denver, the list goes on. It’s really frustrating. It’s something we absolutely need to be on par with those cities about.” — Sean Orr, COPE City Councillor

“We can have it so that people aren’t choosing groceries over taking transit or they’re not missing job interviews or missing hospital visits with loved ones because they can’t afford transit. So, I really think it’s just a matter of political will and really committing to affordability across this province.”