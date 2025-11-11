Student journalism’s role in our media cycle can’t be ignored

By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer

The media landscape we live in is diverse. From social media platforms, to traditional news sources like cable news, there are many different ways in which we can consume media. However another form stands: the iconic newspaper. Once, it was the main way Canadians interacted with the news cycle — but has since seen a precipitous decline. According to a CBC article, 11% of independent newspapers and other media outlets have closed since 2008.

As The Peak celebrates its 60th anniversary, it might be relevant to revisit, what makes celebrating a dying form of media important? Especially since this publication is student-run. I mean, really, what is the point of relying on student journalists like us, who might not have prior formal training? I might have the answer to that. Simply put, with the decline of traditional news media, student journalism fills the gaps left by mainstream media, shapes student identity, preserves local voices, and stands as a resilient symbol of free expression and accountability. In many ways, student journalism is a fantastic source of information due to its connection with the members of its community.

Currently, student journalism is a vital media platform. Through its coverage of underrepresented stories and keeping authorities accountable, student journalism not only stands as a symbol of their school, but as a symbol of free press in this country. Student newspapers have historically helped to highlight issues that matter to students and help shape the image of the institution it represents. They have reported on issues like student governance, local controversies, and unique insights into life here on campus and the Lower Mainland. The Peak is one among many other student publications that does such work. Other student newspapers like The Ubyssey, and high school publications like The Griffins’ Nest have contributed to the coverage of community relevant stories.

Student newspapers also play an important role in reporting issues that often go unnoticed by bigger media organizations. Due to news deserts, which are particular geographical locations with little to no coverage, some stories go unreported. They often come as a result of bigger outlets leaving areas they deem to be unprofitable. In this void, student journalists help report on issues that impact people on a daily basis, that might otherwise not get reported on. Moreover, student journalists help uncover stories that can later get picked up on by larger media institutions, and thus can occasionally serve as a primary source.

The relevance of student journalism does not always exist unobstructed. For example, slightly less than a hundred years ago, the student journalists of The Ubyssey, in 1931, faced threats from their university administration to cease publication. An order that was denied, leading to the then editor-in-chief being suspended due to his comments regarding the government’s short-staffing.

It is clear that student publications have remained vital for decades because they have served as an outlet where students can contribute and document their communities’ issues. In an age where media outlets are under attack from authoritarian governments throughout the world, or face severe financial issues, student journalists stand strong and send a strong message: we aren’t leaving.

We will persist to bring stories to the attention of readers, not just on our campuses but throughout our local communities.