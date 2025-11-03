Reconciliation and You: a talk with Indigenous authors

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

On October 22, the Vancouver Writers Fest hosted a talk with David A. Robertson, member of the Norway House Cree Nation and author of 52 Ways to Reconcile, and Bruce McIvor, member of the Manitoba Métis Federation, SFU alum, and author of Indigenous Rights in One Minute. Moderated by Michelle Cyca, “Reconciliation and You” hosted a multidisciplinary conversation at Performance Works about Truth and Reconciliation, and the role every individual has to play in the process. The Peak attended the event to learn more.

During the talk, Robertson described reconciliation as an “act of building a community,” not rebuilding what was there, but building something better and stronger, together. McIvor, in contrast, believed reconciliation to be “Canada’s way to try to justify its ongoing colonization of Indigenous People.” The writers spoke about many systems that maintain inequity and colonialism in this country, including healthcare and foster care. McIvor spoke about people living on reserves dying on transit while travelling to receive healthcare that they don’t have access to on-site. Robertson shared the view that foster care is a contemporary form of residential schools, with Indigenous children accounting for a disproportionate 54% of children in the Canadian system, compared to Indigenous children representing only 8% of the child population.

As Cyca highlighted, reconciliation is the second stage of a two-part process: Truth and Reconciliation. To begin, everyone, especially non-Indigenous folks, should learn about the colonial history of Canada — “its legal foundations as a country and the agreements it signed with Indigenous People,” she specified. Further, she shared that residential schools and their impacts on Indigenous survivors and their descendants will always be a part of Canada’s history, which is essential to learn. The speakers expressed that the feeling of discomfort is an integral part of the learning process.

“One of the most accessible ways” to learn the truth, Robertson shared, is through listening to Indigenous voices. Many media outlets provide ways to do this, including literature such as True Reconciliation by Jody Wilson-Raybould, podcasts like Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo by Connie Walker, and television series like the comedy Reservation Dogs.

Moving forward, McIvor shared that everyone should stand up when racism, misinformation, and bigotry are at work in the country. With the Canadian education system, everybody was likely taught about “Canada, the good.” One virtue of the country that separates us from the US is the protected rights of Indigenous Peoples. “Be proud of that,” he said, “and be proud enough to pick up the phone and call your government reps!” Furthermore, Robertson added, “Part of the process of growth and reconciliation is to make mistakes. It is to do the wrong thing, because we have to grow.” He emphasized the importance of giving yourself grace while you walk this path.

For Indigenous Peoples, Robertson outlined that one key component of their role is to heal from their pasts. “You can’t heal brokenness with brokenness.” He suggested that if everybody does the work individually, they may be able to heal together and then have the capacity to examine the “larger relationship.” Robertson believes that another role of Indigenous Peoples in this process is as storytellers: broadcasting their truth and voice to spread understanding. He encourages such communities to share more of their stories because people are listening.

Robertson shared a sentiment of his father, which spoke to a community’s ability to create change.

“I can’t do everything, but I can do something, and if everybody does something, then we have a community of people taking action, and we get to where we need to go. It’s not a sprint.” — David A. Robertson, author of 52 Ways to Reconcile

