Need to know, need to go: What’s on in November

By: Rachael Quak, SFU student

The Eastside Culture Crawl

Various locations, Vancouver

Thursday, November 20–Sunday, November 23

Thursday, November 20, and Friday, November 21, 5:00–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Cost: Most events free

The Crawl returns to Vancouver’s Eastside for its 29th year, boasting over 500 artists. Arts and crafts lovers of all kinds will enjoy getting to visit artists at home in their studios, working in mediums ranging from charcoal to silver, acrylic to film, and so much more. Roam between the studios on the crawl map for an immersive and inspiring experience with local artists!

Birds of a Feather: Winter Wings

Nature House at Stanley Park, Vancouver

Sunday, November 23, 9:30–11:00 a.m.

Cost: Standard $18, reduced price $12 for those with financial barriers

Even in the November cold and gloom, there is still plenty to look forward to this month for birdwatchers and outdoor enthusiasts. In fact, many cold season birds flock to the Greater Vancouver area at this time of year, as part of their migratory patterns, heading south from Alaska. This guided walk around Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park is a great opportunity to unwind, connect with nature, and learn more about these unique seasonal birds “filling our waters, forests, and skies with vibrant feathers and fun calls and quacks.”

Got Craft Holiday Market

Croatian Cultural Centre, Vancouver

Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Cost: $5 entry plus $0.71 in fees

Want to get gifts for your loved ones outside of the inescapable sales season by big retailers? ‘Tis the season to shop local and soak up some festive vibes at Got Craft’s holiday markets this weekend! Featuring 100 vendors, you’ll discover a huge variety of handmade goods, including clothes, skincare, accessories, and sweet treats. Check the market out and be sure to chat with the makers themselves too!

Sam Carter Applied Art + Design Polygon First Nations Art Exhibition

Roundhouse Arts & Recreation Centre, Vancouver

Tuesday, November 18–Tuesday, November 25

Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 25 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

For one week only, this exhibition celebrates the awardees of the Polygon Award in First Nations Art: artists Rebecca Baker-Grenier, Gordon Dick, Kari Morgan, and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun Lets’lo:tseltun. They were selected for “their role in preserving traditional practices while embracing contemporary art.” Also being featured are the works of the Sam Carter Award in Art + Design awardees: Tyler James Goin, Russell Hackney, Bettina Mueller Reichl, and Mario Pao. Their works embrace both creativity and functionality in a striking combination, inventing fresh perspectives on how art can fit into our daily routines.