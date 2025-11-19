Glorification of colonial history sustains harm on unceded land

By: Heidi Kwok, Staff Writer

Content warning: Mentions of colonialism, genocide, and violence against Indigenous Peoples.

As a non-Canadian settler, my initial impressions of the country, like those of many newcomers, were shaped by misleading narratives of a society that embraces diversity and multiculturalism. Yet, beneath this image lies a darker truth: Canada’s national identity is sustained by a selective memory that celebrates multiculturalism while concealing the historic and ongoing colonial violence against Indigenous Peoples. Now, knowing the truth, the celebration of Canada as an inclusive place feels cruelly ironic given that the state was founded on the displacement and genocide of Indigenous Peoples through the eradication of their language and cultures.

The common yet harmful framing of colonialism as a relic of the past, allows existing colonial institutions and systems to preserve the inhumane child welfare system, justify unauthorized resource projects on Indigenous lands, downplay the Missing and Murdered, Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people epidemic, and neglect access to safe drinking water. All of which normalizes the ongoing dispossession and prolonged violence against Indigenous Peoples. However, the reality of living on unceded and stolen territories means being surrounded by constant reminders of the colonial violence that made living here possible as an uninvited guest — and yet this violence is subtly romanticized. From anglicized place names and holidays that commemorate problematic figures like John A. Macdonald, the racist architect of the Indian Act and residential schools, to our university’s very namesake, Simon Fraser, an explorer who was credited as the “discoverer” of the Fraser River despite Indigenous presence since time immemorial.

Canada’s histories are made palatable through the overt glorification of colonialism.

Through selectively curating what histories to remember and celebrate, and what to forget, the state uplifts the brutality of colonization as an indispensable part of the Canadian national identity and heritage.

In doing so, the state diminishes any meaningful and honest attempt towards reconciliation and decolonization. It likewise shows that there’s a willingness to erase Indigenous suffering in exchange for a sanitized history that makes settlers feel less discomfort through stories of denial. It is clear that Canada has revised history to paint a more favourable portrait of itself. By allowing this revised image to take centre stage, these colonial myths continue to silence and undermine Indigenous rights and sovereignty. Which is absolutely unacceptable!

As such, genuine remembrance must be practiced by settlers. But, what does this really mean? Well, for starters, accountability begins when we question who benefits from the stories we tell about the past. It begins when we recognize our own privilege as settlers and open ourselves to uncomfortable but necessary conversations about decolonization. Genuine remembrance must also extend beyond treating land acknowledgments as a tick-in-the-box to tangible action that reflects our commitment to centring Indigenous perspectives such as consistently supporting Indigenous communities and organizations through contributions or partnerships. Moreover, it requires confronting everyday expressions of colonial glorification by supporting initiatives that preserve and reclaim Indigenous place names, as was done with the renaming of traffic stop signs on Tsawwassen First Nations lands to now say “stop” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓. Further, it requires us to view holidays like Canada Day as a day of self-reflection and learning/unlearning rather than as a celebration. For instance, during the past Canada Day, instead of attending parades or parties, as a settler, I took the time to further my understanding of the past and present impacts of Canada’s colonial policies and the residential school system on Indigenous Peoples today.